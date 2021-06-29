(2011)
Southwestern Energy and Conway Corp. have formed a partnership to support the sampling of Cypress Creek by the Water Division of the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS is measuring the flow of water from the creek into the lake, and the sediment, bacteria and nutrients that wash into the creek from surrounding pastures and forestland. Drilling and production of natural gas from the Fayetteville Shale in proximity to Brewer Lake has been a cause of concern for residents, Conway Corp. and the drilling companies. Brewer Lake is the source of water for Conway Corp. customers. Conway Corp. is supporting the cost of monitoring the amount of water that flows into Brewer Lake, and Southwestern Energy is paying to monitor the quality of water.
(1996)
Randy Romeo, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Conway High School, was recently named outstanding agriculture teacher in the northwest district of Arkansas. The annual award is given by the Arkansas Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association. The award is based upon the teacher’s use of innovative instructional techniques, community involvement for both the teacher and the students, and the status of the agricultural program and its accomplishments.
Dena Paige Cantrell, Jessica S. Jackson, Nathan William Henry, Brandon Lupkey and Aisha Lynette Winston of Conway High School have all received academic scholarships to the University of Central Arkansas. The scholarships are renewable for four years and are based on ACT scores and class rank.
Dr. and Mrs. Rogers P. Edmondson have returned to Conway from a honeymoon in Branson, Mo., and Eureka Springs. Mrs. Edmondson is the former Myra Hatfield Adams. They plan to live in Conway while their new home is being built on the Edmondson farm near Clinton.
(1971)
Harlan Park Baptist Church on Hartje Lane has construction of a new educational building under way. The addition, costing about $60,000, is to be connected to the southeast side of the main building, and it should be completed by Oct. 1. The building is to be of native stone, will be air conditioned and centrally heated, and carpeted throughout.
Sheila Reedy of Vilonia was named one of two outstanding campers in the Central Arkansas Girls Basketball Clinic held at Greenbrier High School. Miss Reedy won the award in the junior high school division, which had 45 girls enrolled. Others from Faulkner County receiving awards in the junior high school division were Lisa Woodard of Enola, most rebounds; Jolene Lasley of Enola, most improved player; Sheila Sublett of Mount Vernon, free throw champion. Among the coaches for the week were C.D. Taylor of Conway, Doyce Winningham of Greenbrier, and Claude Fulmer Jr. of Vilonia.
Mr. and Mrs. Doise Farley and Mrs. Thelma Ward of Conway and Mrs. Alma Hutchins of Damascus have returned home after a week’s visit with the Farleys’ son, Ricky Farley, who is stationed in the Navy at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
