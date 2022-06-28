(2012)
The University of Central Arkansas led other Arkansas universities in the number of students accepted at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy last year, according to UAMS records. UCA beat out bigger schools – including the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville – by sending 34 students to UAMS. UA-Fayetteville had 24 students accepted, followed by 11 from Arkansas State University.
A location for a police department shooting range won approval recently from the Vilonia City Council. The council approved a plan to “swap” 10.7 acres of property on Naylor Road for 3.3 acres of land owned by resident Charlie Weaver, adjoining the city’s sewer department on Stanley Road. The 10.7 acres are the site of the old city dump. “It hasn’t been used in several years,” said Mayor James Firestone. “It’s going to be an even swap.” The land near the sewer department allows police officers to train without affecting a neighborhood.
(1997)
Troy Clark and Cendey Roberts won three tennis matches to win the A bracket of the Satterfield Tournament at Conway Country Club. Marty Faggetti and Shelvie Cole placed second. Pete Carpenter and Chrissie Denton won the B bracket, and Stan Noxon and Mary Aleese Schreiber placed second.
The Conway Blackhawks Squirts, a 10-and-under roller hockey team, finished third in the Arkansas Roller Hockey Association tournament at Van Buren. They competed against teams from Fort Smith, Pine Bluff, Arkadelphia and Poteau, Okla. Team members were Timmy Carpenter, Daniel Evans, Mike Evans, James Gibson, Jeramy Gibson, Ryan Vernon and Tyler Vernon. Jeramy Gibson, the goalie, won the gold medal in the skills contest by blocking all shots attempted.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Dotson and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Yates and son, William, all of Dallas, Texas, were here recently to visit Mrs. Dotson’s stepmother, Mrs. Annie Hill, at Conway Convalescent Center.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Burney and son, Ken, of Helena, returned home after spending the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Woody Burney, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Shepherd.
After spending the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Crow, Gary Crow has returned to Greenwood, Miss., where he is completing an eight-week employee training program with Baker’s Engineering.
Mr. and Mrs. Jay Guiltner of Nashville, Tenn., were overnight guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Felix C. Balmaz, before leaving for Hot Springs to spend a few days.
