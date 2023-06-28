By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Lewis Winter recently noted nearly 70 years of connection with the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, which began with daily walks past the funeral home when it was on Locust Street. There he saw employees decked out in dark suits and ties. Liking the look, he vowed to get a job at the funeral home. He was offered menial work at the business, and quickly became a driver. He has been with the funeral home since Aug. 1, 1943, with his latest position being that of funeral director.
The Monday Morning Make-It event for children at the Faulkner County Museum this week was the creation of coffee filter art. Monday Morning Make-It is held every Monday throughout the summer for children to make different crafts and art projects.
(1998)
Alston McDaniel of Quitman Elementary School won the Diabetes Poster Contest for the Conway Regional Medical Center and the Conway Fitness Center. His poster, “The Do’s and Don’ts of Being a Diabetic,” was chosen from the second-grade class to represent his school in the K-2 Division. The poster went on to win the Overall Winner for the K-2 Division. He won various gift certificates to area merchants and a certificate for himself and his family to spend the day at the fitness center.
Employees of ArkValley Contractors of Conway were pictured working on a fishing pier the City of Conway is having constructed at Beaverfork Lake. The 10-foot-wide pier will extend 60 feet into the water be handicapped accessible. A pavilion and parking area are also being constructed in the area, which is on the north side of the lake off Highway 25.
(1973)
An early celebration of a 50th wedding anniversary was observed by Mr. and Mrs. Roy Stephens of Mayflower at a family reunion. The Stephenses were married Nov. 25, 1923, and are parents of nine children: Robert Lee of Sacramento, Calif.; Eugene of Conway; Harold and Romie of Mayflower; Bill of Norfolk, Va.; Mrs. Frank Friddle of Susanville, Calif.; Mrs. Ray Friddle of Marysville, Calif.; Mrs. Charles Dillon of Mayflower; and Mrs. Carolyn Hambright of Conway. They also have 34 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Stephens, the former Lillie Sanson, is a daughter of Mrs. Hixie Sanson of Mayflower and the late William Sanson. Mr. Stephens, a retired farmer, is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Will Stephens of Mayflower.
