June 3
(2010)
Springhill Baptist Church celebrated its 150th anniversary with its annual Homecoming. A singing would follow a potluck lunch in the Burgess Family Center.
Nature’s Market Health, nutrition and foods store, held its grand opening at its newly opened store off Salem Road.
UCA spent $193,000 to replace sidewalks around the UCA President’s home. A brick sidewalk running immediately behind the home was also repaired.
The Conway Wampus Cats received their 2010 7A state basketball championship rings during a brief ceremony at Buzz Bolding arena.
Conway Christian’s Jr. High Quiz Bowl team finished 8th in national play at Loyola University in New Orleans.
(1995)
Two recycling advocates were named to head the city’s curbside recycling program. Brian Pugh was named Conway recycling coordinator while Debbie Plopper was named special projects coordinator.
Union Pacific’s “Challenger” No. 3985 pulled passenger cars through Conway as part of its nationwide tour.
Danny Reed, director of student services for the North Little Rock School District, was recognized as Arkansas’ Distinguished Advocate for the Blind and Visually Impaired. He initiated programs for the visually impaired in both the Pulaski County and North Little Rock districts.
Tammy Arnett was presented the Robert L. Hoskins Award for Commitment to Professionalism at ASU.
(1970)
Billy Jack Roach won the Briarwood golf tournament with a 7 over par 127 for the 36-hole event. J.W. Nicholson was second with a 130 while Bert Glenn was third with a 132.
Judy Baker of Conway accepted a teaching assistantship at the University of Texas at Austin after graduating from Hendrix College. She would study oral interpretation and reader’s theater in the Department of Speech.
The Prince Street Grocery, 2159 Prince, was purchased by A.J. Castleberry from Waverly Johnson. Castleberry would operate the store with his wife, Jody.
International Shoe Co. in Conway shut down operations for its annual two-week vacation.
(1945)
The Conway Swimming Pool opened with new dressing rooms provided for patrons.
A group of neighborhood children met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jim B. Doty and organized the S.T. Club. A surprise feature of the evening was a birthday party for Walter George Hegi who was celebrating his ninth birthday.
Revival services would begin at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and would continue for 10 days or perhaps two weeks. Rev. J.E. Cobb would preach and Elder Wallace Glover would direct the singing.
The Conway Theatre was showing “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo,” with three showings each day Sunday through Tuesday.
(1920)
A large audience of Conway citizens joined the Theodore Campbell post of the American Legion in observing Decoration Day in services held at Oak Grove Cemetery. The oration of the occasion was delivered by Judge George W. Clark, who eloquently recounted the deeds of America’s armies, and the obligation of World War veterans to reach and maintain the highest ideals of citizenship, characterizing them as the future holders of public office and the bulwark of the nation in combatting insidious attacks on established law. Four World War veterans were buried in Oak Grove. Their graves were decorated with flowers.
