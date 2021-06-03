(2011)
Members of the Conway High School championship wrestling and soccer teams were pictured joining other students in honoring the school’s championship baseball team at Buzz Bolding Arena. The event honored all three teams, which won the Class 7A state championships this year. The city is also issuing a proclamation honoring the three state championship teams.
The fourth annual PRCA rodeo began Friday night at the Don Owen Sports Complex. Events held on the first day included bareback riding and women’s calf roping.
The Vilonia Heat 6U baseball team recently won the state USSA Class A state baseball title in Greenbrier. After a weather delay, the Heat won two pool games and then defeated the Greenbrier Panthers and the Greenbrier Cardinals to take the title.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. John W. Nutter of Conway will observe their 65th wedding anniversary. The Nutters were married June 3, 1931, at Salem United Methodist Church in Conway. Mr. Nutter was born Dec. 30, 1902, in Arnoldsburg, W.Va., a son of the late Alexander L. and Della Furnell Nutter of Conway. Naomi L. Nutter was born March 17, 1913, in Greenbrier, a daughter of the late William and Carrie May Lieblong of Conway. They have eight children: John E. Nutter, Bill Nutter, Dale Nutter, Pam Balentine, Mary Beth Powers, Leroy Nutter, Shirley Joffs and Gary Nutter; 24 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Ray Newberry, a painter for Hycon Inc., was pictured high in the air putting a new coat of paint near the top of the 750,000-gallon water tower on Round Mountain. The tower is 125 feet tall from the foundation to the overflow pipe. It will supply the Cresthaven and Richland Hills subdivisions, with additional waterlines being extended to Hilton Estates, Donaghey Avenue, Stanley Russ Road and East German Lane.
(1971)
Six Faulkner County high school girls and one coach will participate in the Arkansas high school all-star basketball game on June 11 at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock. Girls on the North Team include Holly Briley and Pam Hartwick of Vilonia, Ruby Thorn and Octavie Owens of Guy-Perkins and Linda Powers of Mount Vernon. Teresa Finn of Greenbrier will play with the South. Vilonia Coach Claude Fulmer Jr. will serve as an assistant coach for the North.
Conway’s sixth and newest park will be named in honor of the late Harry E. Gatling, veteran member of the Conway school staff and first principal of Sallie Cone Elementary School. The park is located on 13 acres off West Tyler Street, near the Briarwood Country Club. Mrs. Hazel Frazer submitted the winning name in a contest sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Commission. Members of the Conway High School Student Council served as contest judges. The commission will formally announce the name of the new park on Monday, and present a $10 award to Mrs. Fraser.
