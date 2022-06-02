(2012)
The Arkansas Educational Television Network was recognized by the Governor’s Work-Life Balance Awards as a Work-Life Ambassador and a Mature Worker Ambassador. Ambassadors share their expertise and success stories with other Arkansas employers to assist with work-life balance issues. The Governor’s Work-Life Initiative recognizes Arkansas employers for establishing and providing resources that support employees in balancing the needs of both work and family. This is the fifth year AETN has been honored with Work-Life Balance awards.
The Conway Christian School Junior High Quiz Bowl team captured the National Academic Championship held at Loyola University in New Orleans. Team captain Wesley Oliver was named national MVP. Other team members were Riley Holder, Jamie Guinee, Landon McDougal, Hunter Bryant, Will Callaway, Nicholas Lee and coach Laura Shelton.
(1997)
Charles Mitchell, Trey Smith, Ray Simon and Father Tony McKay were pictured joining hands in prayer as they took part in the recent National Day of Prayer. The event was a prayer time to pray for local, state and national leaders, families and school and communities. The event is observed nationally in May.
The Guy-Perkins Lady Thunderbirds’ softball team ran their record to 16-3 with an 18-6 romp over McRae. Lou Ann Sanders and Tiffany Bean each had two hits, a home run and three RBIs. Sanders scored four runs. Brooke Hartwick and April Rogers also had two hits each and both had an RBI for the Lady Thunderbirds.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Moose and Mrs. Moose’s mother, Mrs. J.I. McClurkin, of Morrilton, were in Conway for the Alumni Day dinner at Hendrix College. They joined their brother and son, Dr. William D. McClurkin, and Mrs. McClurkin of Nashville. Dr. McClurkin was a recipient of Hendrix’s Distinguished Service Award. Dr. and Mrs. McClurkin came to Conway from Athens, Greece, arriving after a 17-hour flight. They had spent much of April in Europe. Mr. and Mrs. James S. Moose Jr. of Morrilton also attended. James Moose is a former U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Mrs. Edwin L. Dunaway and Mrs. C.W. Harper returned recently from a week’s trip to Williamsburg, Va. They were accompanied by Mrs. Dunaway’s sister, Mrs. Riddick Riffel, and Mrs. George Wittenberg Jr., both of Little Rock.
Mrs. George Muse and Mrs. A.R. Linton and daughter, Phyllis, have returned to Oxford, Miss., after spending the weekend with Mrs. Marion Muse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.