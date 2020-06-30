June 30
(2010)
Arlton Lowry, a technie, web designer and social media marketer for AETN, was spearheading a coworking movement in the area called Conway Cowork located at 1002 Front Street, Suite 5.
UCA President Allen Meadors said he would await the City of Conway’s decision regarding the replacement or major repair of a historically significant sidewalk located outside of his university home. The sidewalk, scheduled to be replaced with decorative stamped concrete, was found to be a National Youth Administration project, a part of the WPA initiative to employ youth during the Great Depression.
(1995)
Attorney Karen Baker was appointed to fill the 20th Judicial District judgeship left vacant by the death of Judge Watson Villines.
Dr. Jim Garrison retired from the Conway Regional Medical Center Radiology Department to take up fishing and tinkering with his impressive array of antique automobiles.
Ashley Peterson and Lelia Hendricks would live with volunteer host families and attend school in Germany for a year as part of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Program.
Sara Pennington, along with siblings Ronnie and Connie Brewer, spent a week in Washington, D.C. as part of Citizenship Washington Focus for 4-H members across the country.
(1970)
Twelve members of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church visited Cummins Prison Farm for an educational tour of the facility. The tour was sponsored by the Christian Social Relations Committee of the church.
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” was showing at the 65 Drive-In for one more day before “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” began a seven-day run. “They Shoot Horses Don’t They?” was showing at the Conway Theater.
Summer Vacation Movies were showing at the Conway Theater every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Free tickets were available from sponsoring merchants for those under 15.
(1945)
Mayor George D. Muse said that because of a ruling by the petroleum administration for war, the city would be unable to lay additional street oil after July 2. The city had purchased six cars or about 50,000 gallons this year, the first time oiling had been done in three years because it was impossible to purchase the oil in 1943 and 1944.
Thirty two Faulkner County registrants were summoned to go to Camp Robinson for physical examinations for the armed services. Twelve were 18-year-olds and 20 were older men previously rejected and ordered up for re-examination.
(1920)
W.S. Grinstead of Wooster marketed in Conway a wagonload of cabbage grown on his small truck patch and from which he realized a good profit.
Mrs. Hugh Pence and children, Hugh, Jr. and Mary, left for a visit to Hot Springs. Richard Pence spent the summer with his aunt, Mrs. W.H. Canada, at Magnolia.
Eugene Stevenson and J. Howard Bishop, both attending Oxford University in England, spent the summer in Switzerland as the guests of Mr. and Mrs. Claude D. Nelson while Mr. Nelson was engaged in YMCA work there.
