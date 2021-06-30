(2011)
Despite Conway’s thriving recycling program and a push to be friendlier to the environment, illegal dumping remains an issue within the city, according to officials with the street department and code enforcement. A huge pile of discarded carpeting left along the road on Acuff Lane was one example from officials. The city’s street department deals with at least two illegal dumping incidents each week.
Jacob Todd Pearce, 9, of Vilonia caught a nearly 10-pound flat head catfish out of a pond owned by his papa, Barty Pearce. He was fishing with his memaw Bertha Crawford of Vilonia when he caught the fish. He was using bait he got from JD Supply in Vilonia. His grandparents, Sharon and Rollie Beacon, and his sister, Megan, 12, helped clean, cook and eat the catfish. Jacob is a son of Todd and Jennifer Pierce of Vilonia.
(1996)
Teresa Belote Parish of Conway was recently chosen as Mayflower Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year by teachers from kindergarten through seventh grade. Mrs. Parish has been teaching for 10 years. She began teaching at Mayflower in 1990 as a first-grade teacher and has taught third grade there for the past four years. She has also coached the Mayflower Odyssey of the Mind and quiz bowl teams, organized the school talent show, and formed and coached the school’s first jump rope team.
More than $6,000 was distributed by the Conway Kiwanis Club to Bethlehem House and Help for Abuse Victims in Emergency Need (HAVEN). The money represented receipts from the Kiwanis Club’s 10K and 5K runs held during Toad Suck Daze. On hand for the presentation were Bill DuVall and Terri Kienlen of Bethlehem House; Bob Meriwether, president of the Kiwanis Club; and Sue Allred and Janice Malone of HAVEN.
(1971)
James Stanley returned home Wednesday after a 21-day tour of Europe. He accompanied his aunt, Mrs. Mildred Galloway of Memphis, who was sponsor of a group of Memphis high school students making the tour. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Lonzo Stanley of Conway.
LeRoy Stephens and daughters, Nancy Kathrine and Karen Sue, and Misses Barbara and Rebecca Lynn Fuller, spent the weekend in Dallas, Texas, visiting Mr. Stephens’ brother, Bobby Stephens, Mrs. Stephens and children. They also visited Six Flags.
Allied Telephone Company announced plans today for a three-phase construction project to upgrade service in its Vilonia exchange to one-party urban and four-party rural service. Allied district manager David Reynolds said Allied will begin immediately installing special electronic equipment to reduce noise on Vilonia lines created by electrical interference from nearby power lines. The construction project will begin in September and should be completed by Oct. 1.
