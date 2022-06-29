10 years ago
(2012)
Using the traditional Summer Solstice as a way to do more after the longest day of the year, the United Way of Central Arkansas spent time focusing on childhood literacy. A book drive throughout June culminated in the “United for Reading” event at First United Methodist Church. Volunteers sorted and distributed donated books during the day, and also spent time creating other literary activities. The book drive brought in more than 1,000 books, and after being sorted, United Way will be able to get the books to the families that need them.
Conway’s Kyndal Leffert and Julia Pettet each scored on penalty kicks in the high school all-star girls soccer. They were members of the East squad, which eventually fell to the West, 2-1, on penalty kicks. Regulation ended at 1-1. Heather Gray of Vilonia was head coach for the East.
Chuck York is retiring from the Conway Human Development Center after 37 years of service. York began employment in 1975 as an audiologist. He and his wife, Ann, reside in Conway. They have two children, Andy and Brad, and one grandchild.
25 years ago
(1997)
The Conway High School band won trophies in the Music Fest Orlando Competition in Florida recently. The 10th-grade band, directed by Lowell Cavender, got second place in the Concert Band Class AAA category. The 11th- and 12th-grade band, directed by Tim Cunningham, got first place in the Concert Band AAAA category as well as the Overall Champion Trophy for all concert bands competing at the event.
The University of Central Arkansas Small Business Advancement Center has been awarded $500,000 by the state to help teach Arkansas’ businesses how to do business globally. The center was formerly funded solely by the Small Business Administration and private companies. These funds, from Gov. Mike Huckabee’s discretionary fund, will help businesses throughout the state develop ways to use the Internet and enter into joint ventures with companies around the globe.
50 years ago
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. T.R. Bradke of Rialto, Calif., are visiting his sister, Mrs. Gladys Cook, and his son, S.R. Bradke, Mrs. Bradke and children. They all plan to attend the Heffington family.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Noggle and daughter, Kay, were in Fayetteville recently to attend the graduation of their son and brother, Kellar Noggle, from the University of Arkansas. He received a doctor of education degree.
Mrs. Mary Vance Henze spent the weekend in Fayetteville where she visited her daughter, Mrs. John Sealander III, and Mr. Sealander. Mrs. Henze’s son, Walter Henze, a student at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, also visited. The Sealanders recently graduated from the University of Arkansas. She received a degree in English, and he received a degree in architecture.
