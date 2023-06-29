By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Greenbrier FFA won the state championship in Parliamentary Procedure at the state FFA convention recently. The group will compete in nationals in October. Team members are Haylee Russaw, Savannah Snowden, Michaela Roberts, Ashton Martin, Colby Leggett and Sam Harris.
The Cardinals 12U League Drafted “A” Baseball Team won the state 12U Tournament. Team members are Drake Miller, Hunter Greenfield, Drake Adamson, Matthew Stubbs, Jeffrey Bashears, Justin Howlett, Zach Bangston, Quinton Downs, Dylan Aldridge, Austin Kelly, Manuel Nickles, and Trase Adamson. Coaches are Cory Greenfield, Michael Morrison, Bob Stubbs and Scott Bangston.
(1998)
The University of Central Arkansas Chamber Choir recently took a 17-day concert tour to Italy. Directed by John Erwin, the Chamber Choir is the core unit of the university’s Concert Choir. They performed throughout Italy, including at Venice, Bologna, Florence, Viareggio, and Rome. Faulkner County choir students on the tour were Roshell Cobb and Langdon Jones of Conway, Kayla Harvison of Guy and Kimberly Mize of Vilonia.
The Little Rock Annual Conference Youth Service Fund recently awarded a grant of $685 to support UMYF Day at Hendrix College. The Youth Service Fund consists of money raised by local United Methodist youth at the church, district and conference levels for the work of missions in the world.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. O.W. Morgan and Mrs. Tom Mabry have returned from a two-week tour of the western United States. They visited Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Kersey in Carson City, Nev., and Mrs. Mary Grevemberg in Las Vegas, Nev.
Mr. and Mrs. James E. Christopher and daughters, Julia Brooks and Mary Gerrard, of Columbus, Ohio, are guests of his mother, Mrs. E.O. Christopher. They came especially to attend the graduation of their son and brother, Clif Christopher, at Hendrix College’s commencement exercises.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Burney and children, Ken and Kris, are at home on South Ash Street after moving from West Helena.
Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey S. Hoggard and daughter, Melissa, of Luling, La., arrived to spend a week with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy C. Roberts, and sister, Mrs. Lucille Hardy.
