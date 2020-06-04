June 4
(2010)
The Mike Dunaway/Kenny Smith Wampus Cat Open was celebrating its 17th year as the biggest fundraising event in Conway athletics. An average of 36 teams competed at Conway Country Club.
Fourteen small earthquakes were recorded near Guy, Damascus, and Quitman over a three-day period. The largest, which occurred about five miles north of Guy, measured a 2.5 on the Richter scale.
Sallie Cone Elementary principal DeLanna Lacy was pictured getting a hug from fourth-grader Christopher Pineda during an assembly in her honor. Lacy was leaving Sallie Cone to become principal at Ellen Smith Elementary School.
(1995)
A Touch of Health, located in Laurel Plaza on Prince Street, opened its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The business was a licensed massage therapy clinic.
Spic & Span Car Wash opened at 1505 Highway 64 West with an automated car wash considered the largest soft and gentle touch machine in the state according to general manager Gary Dewey.
Andy Hawkins joined Campbell & Company Insurance’s Conway office, bringing twelve years of experience with him.
Counseling Associates held dedication ceremonies for the McCormack Place Apartments, a 20-unit complex for the chronically mentally ill on Highway 286 at Salem Road.
(1970)
Coy A. Ruple, 52, announced that he would be running for Faulkner County Judge in the summer primaries. He had been a farmer in the Arkansas River bottoms most of his adult life and was the father of Ernest Ruple, a professional football player with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A basketball camp, co-sponsored by Conway High Coach C.D. Taylor and Greenbrier High Coach Doyce Winningham drew 117 participants in three divisions with exhibition games open to the public.
J.J. Coker, 36, of Vilonia announced his candidacy for a third term as Faulkner County treasurer. A UA graduate, he formerly served as tax assessor.
(1945)
WAC recruiters were in Conway at the Hotel Bachelor trying to develop interest in the Women’s Army Corps.
A crowd of over 2,000 attended the annual community singing at Spring Hill. Oldtimers said the singing had been an annual event for the past 68 years. Floyd Rhea presided while Elbert McCollum served as chairman.
The Monette State Bank was sold to Dr. J.H. Downs of Vilonia and three other partners. Dr. Downs would be vice president of the bank while his son, Paul, would be president. Dr. Downs also purchased the Leachville Exchange, a service bank in Leachville.
(1920)
The graves of four World War veterans were decorated at Oak Grove Cemetery on Decoration Day. They are Daniel Porter Galyon, who died of disease while in France; William Lee Linder, who died at sea while a member of the Navy; Hamilton Conger, who died at Jefferson Barracks shortly after his enlistment; and Rupert H. Weems, whose death occurred after the war around 1920. Taps was sounded by Dr. C.C. Roberts before the benediction was asked by the Rev. E.P.J. Garrott, pastor of the First Baptist Church.
