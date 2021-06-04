(2011)
Students at Mayflower Elementary School had an exciting end to their last day of the school year when they were evacuated due to a reported gas leak in the area. Mayflower School District Superintendent John Gray said the gas leak was caused by a construction crew working on a parking lot for the elementary school. Students were taken to Mayflower High School, where they gathered in the cafeteria for dismissal.
Students in the “I CAN!” Dance class for children with disabilities will soon have an opportunity to perform at a new theme park in San Antonio, Texas. The class is held at Blackbird Academy in Conway under the direction of Tara Walls. About 50 “I CAN! Dance” families will be featured performers at Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio.
(1996)
Due to some last-minute changes in the requirements, the Mayflower School District’s Board of Education did not open bids Monday on the construction of a new elementary physical education facility. An addendum to the project had to be sent to bidders, so the bid opening was delayed until Friday. The board did approve maintenance work on the elementary cafeteria.
Mr. and Mrs. Harvey J. Kemper of Mount Vernon will observe their 50th wedding anniversary at reception. The Kempers were married June 6, 1946, at First United Methodist Church in Pensacola, Fla. They have three children: Delores Arnold of Rose Bud, Greg Kemper of Batesville and Rea Cash of Quitman, and 11 grandchildren. Mr. Kemper is retired from the Marine Corps and Mrs. Kemper is retired from the Mount Vernon School District and the Conway Human Development Center.
(1971)
Walter Camp of Little Rock, who became the first black male to graduate from Hendrix College at Friday night’s commencement, was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army in a ceremony earlier in the day. He is also the first black male to earn an athletic letter at Hendrix. Camp will report for duty at Fort Benning, Ga., on Aug 9.
Anthony Acklin of Conway was named treasurer of Boys State in an election this week at Camp Robinson. He is among eight Faulkner County delegates at the encampment. Mike Henze of Conway was elected constable of White County.
Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Whitley of Mayflower, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Whitley of Lake Conway, and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Whitley and children, Vicky and Randy, of Marshall, attended a fish fry at Burns Park given by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Union 295. Elbert Whitley was presented a 20-year membership pin.
Mrs. T.H Landers and Miss Nan Westmoreland spent the Memorial Day Weekend with their sister, Mrs. R.H. Click, and family in Texarkana.
