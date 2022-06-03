(2012)
Brad Teague, University of Central Arkansas athletic director, is elated that his institution won a bidding battle to host the 2014 Southland Conference baseball tournament. All conference schools had a chance to bid on the tournament. UCA won the bid over new member Oral Roberts, a perennial participant in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. He said UCA will bid on the SLC softball tournament in 2015.
Conway officials learned that the city would receive almost $5.8 million in federal funding for construction at the municipal airport. The funding is more than expected and arrived early, said Mayor Tab Townsell. U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor made the funding announcement during a small ceremony at City Hall.
(1997)
Ralph D. Scott of Conway recently completed a book titled “History of the First Methodist Church of Conway.” It is a compilation of essential information concerning the important religious entity at Prince and Clifton streets. The book was four years in the writing and conveys on every page a sense of knowledge of the people and happenings during the period of 1872 to 1992. Scott gave appreciation for those who helped with the book, including Mrs. George Ligon, Dr. Joel Cooper, Bob Meriwether, Jim Beal, Chris Cooper, Mrs. Lamar Davis, Mrs. Willis Watkins and Mrs. Don Evatt.
(1972)
The Conway Council of Federated Garden Clubs met at the Arkansas Power & Light Service enter and discussed plans for the Northwest District meeting to be held Oct. 18 in Conway. Six clubs were represented at the meeting, which was conducted by Mrs. J.P. Burgess, president. Miss Jewel Lasley, Mrs. Robert Downey and Mrs. William Brazil were appointed to serve as a planning committee for the flower division at the Faulkner County Fair.
Faulkner County and Conway will observe their 100th birthdays next year. City and county leaders are planning a celebration from April 25 to March 5 to mark the occasion. The Conway Chamber of Commerce and the Faulkner County Historical Society are backing the effort. The centennial will include an arts and crafts festival, a beauty pageant, a parade, an antique car show, a contest for owners of muzzle-loading guns, an air show, a beard-growing contest, a fiddling contest, a pie supper, and other events. It is generally considered that Conway began in 1872 and the county in 1873, but the two celebrations are being combined next year. Organizers asked anyone with old photographs or materials which would help depict the county in its early days to submit the items for use.
Wesley Burks, 17-year-old son of Dr. and Mrs. Aril W. Burks of Conway, has received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md. He will report July 6. A Conway High School senior, Burks is a member of Beta Club, Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Student Council, and serves as vice president of the senior class.
