June 5
(2010)
Tina Antley, assistant principal at Jim Stone Elementary, was named principal of Sallie Cone Elementary, succeeding DeLanna Lacy who was named the new principal at Ellen Smith Elementary.
The Conway High School auto collision repair class held its second main fundraiser, the Motorsports Authority Car Show, held at the CHS-East campus. Students Hunter Lively and Zach Harvey won first place in bodywork repair and paint in finishing respectively at the Skills USA state competition.
A VA outpatient clinic opened in one of the new two-story brick buildings on Dave Ward Drive east of I-40, allowing patients to receive treatment closer to home.
(1995)
State Sen. Stanley Russ was inducted into the Field Artillery Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Robert E. McCormack, vice president of financial affairs at UCA and a longtime advocate and friend to the mentally ill, was honored during the dedication of McCormack Place, a 20-unit complex for the mentally ill that Counseling Associates was opening on Highway 286 at Salem Road.
Gene Burkett, raised in Greenbrier, had a role as an extra in “Bridges of Madison County,” a movie based on the best-selling book by Robert James Waller.
(1970)
Three SCA faculty members with total service of 44 years retired: Miss Frances Terry, associate professor of English; Dr. D.W. Blackburn, professor of economics and sociology; and Mrs. Flora Kennedy, assistant professor of art.
Terry Lynn Langston married James H. Hendrickson at the home of the groom’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Hendrickson, Jr.
C.W. (Charles) Castleberry of Greenbrier announced his candidacy for Faulkner County Judge. He had been a heavy machinery operator during the past several years.
Anthony’s of Conway, 1118 Oak next to Ed Camp’s, held a grand opening sale. The business sold synthetic wash and wear wigs.
(1945)
Bishop Paul E. Martin of Little Rock, Rev. Horace M. Lewis, district superintendent, and Rev. Byron McSpadden, pastor of the Greenbrier circuit, were at Centerville for the dedication of the Centerville Methodist Church.
The Conway High School Band appeared in their new uniforms for a marching exhibition in downtown Conway.
New laws that went into effect at midnight: you can’t export bullfrogs; you can’t drink wine on the premises where you bought it; you have to have your dog vaccinated for rabies once a year; and you can’t get married without waiting three days for a license.
(1920)
Dr. H.B. Hardy of Matthews Township, former representative, stated to friends that he would make the race for the Democratic nomination for county judge, for which he would make formal announcement at a later date.
A weekly paper, published by J.B. Parker, formerly editor of the Conway Times, made its appearance when it was brought up from Little Rock where it was printed. The paper was named the Conway News. The names of the owners, as given in the editorial heading, were E.B. and L.C. Parker, and J.B. Parker was editor and publisher.
