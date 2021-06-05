By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
(2011)
Chris Spatz and Thea Faye Siria Spatz celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently. Married May 31, 1961, by the Rev. Joel Cooper at First United Methodist Church, they lived in Conway for a year after their marriage and returned in 1973. They have three children: Mark Spatz, Kenneth Spatz and Ann Nichols; and eight grandchildren. Chris Spatz is professor emeritus at Hendrix College and Thea Spatz is professor emeritus at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. An extended trip to Big Sur, Calif., where Mrs. Spatz was raised, is planned for this summer.
Girl Scouts in Faulkner County sold 81,060 boxes of cookies this year, and 41 girls were recognized for their outstanding cookie sales. In an effort to give back, the Girl Scouts collected 1,760 boxes for Gifts of Caring. The cookies were given to the Red Cross, Bethlehem House, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, HAVEN, Salem United Methodist Church Pantry, the Conway Senior Center, and police, fire, military and veterans. Aaryanna Janowiecki of Troop 6120 was top seller with 1,000 boxes.
(1996)
Vilonia voters again rejected a proposed citywide 1-cent sales tax on Tuesday, leaving the city’s mayor and firefighters considering other ways to come up with funds for a fire department upgrade and a new city hall. In all, 37.6 percent of the town’s 873 registered voters cast ballots, with 196 against (59.8 percent) and 132 in favor (40.2 percent). It was the second such vote this year. A similar measure was rejected 178-114 at a special election in January.
Conway Street Department worker Willie Morris was pictured putting a fresh coat of paint on a stop sign at Robinson Avenue and Davis Street. Morris said the street department will be installing new street signs atop stop signs, and he was painting any rusty sign poles in preparation for the installation of new signs. The street signs will replace the concrete markers now in place.
(1971)
Janis Mack of Greenbrier will compete in the Arkansas Poultry Cookin’ Queen contest in Hot Springs from June 10-12 as a representative of the Batesville District. The former Janis Howard, she is a part-time teller at First National Bank of Conway. She was chosen with four other district entries, and 15 women will participate in total. The winner will receive a prize of $1,000. The contest is held during the annual Arkansas Poultry Princess contest.
Joe N. Stanley, an employee of V&V Texaco Service Station at Harkrider and Garland streets, was a recent winner of the Gates Rubber Co. mystery car award. The award was presented for exceptional customer service by a representative of Gates. Stanley received a plaque bearing two silver dollars, two Kennedy half dollars and a specially minted commemorative coin set in an automobile engine design.
