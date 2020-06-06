June 6
(2010)
Lonnie Williams was pictured sinking his putt on hole No. 11 at Centennial Valley Country Club during the 14th annual Conway Regional Golf Classic, one of the largest fundraisers for the Conway Regional Health System.
Faulkner County Emergency Squad members Chris Criswell, Brandon Smith, Ken Mayo, Kristina Millsaps, Mike Smith Bradley Knapp, Sherri Proctor, Tim Millsaps and Malinda Millsaps attended the 2010 Arkansas Fire Boat School in Arkadelphia.
Several groups were involved in beautification projects for downtown Conway. The Downtown entry planters were revived, the hanging baskets were hung and all the terra cotta pots that line Front and Parkway were re-potted.
(1995)
State prison inmate John Elliot Gruzen, 53, who was serving a life sentence for the April 1976 kidnapping and murder of Dana Diane Mize, 12, of Vilonia, died of cancer in a prison hospital in Pine Bluff. He had entered the prison system in April 1981.
About 80 percent of the 97 workers at Tiffany Office Furniture in Conway went on strike, rejecting the company’s offer of a three-year contract.
George Simon, 87, a Conway grocer for 62 years, passed away. He opened Simon’s Grocery at 814 Front Street on October 1, 1936, operating the family store until it closed in January 1989.
(1970)
Wal-Mart Discount City announced it would relocate in a 50,000-square-foot building, one of three new stores proposed for a shopping center on an 11-acre tract at the northwest corner of I-40 and Highway 64-East owned by Mr. and Mrs. William J. Dean and Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Henry. The new store would more than double the size of the 22,000-square-foot store in the Mid-Town Shopping Center on Markham. The other two stores planned were a 16,215-square-foot supermarket and a 10,152-square-foot drug store.
Gerald Ward, 43, of Damascus announced that he would seek the office of Faulkner County Judge. He was a former highway employee.
(1945)
Dr. E.T. Williams of Greenbrier was certified as a member of the county welfare board, succeeding Rev. E.F. Simmons. Others on the board were Arvor M. Ledbetter, W.P. Harrold and W.H. McNair.
Ceiling prices for the 1945 early crop of Irish potatoes were $2.80 per 100 pounds for No. 1; $2.70 for 100 for commercial grade and No. 2 potatoes; $2.50 per 100 for field run. If sold directly to a distributor or retailer, 14 cents were added to each price.
Members and guests of the YBMA attended a fish fry at Cedar Park.
(1920)
Wendell Henry began service as deputy under Circuit Clerk W.F. Whiddon, succeeding Deputy J.E. Wofford who had resigned to devote his time to his candidacy for county treasurer. Mr. Henry had been stenographer for R.W. Robins for several years.
A Conway young woman, Miss Frances Terry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Terry, had the highest average in grades at Central College of any other pupil in the school. Her average was 91.4 percent. She was awarded the scholarship medal from the academy.
