By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Air Force Airman Dustin C. Evans graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Evans is a son of Shannon Hurley of Greenbrier. He is a 2011 graduate of Greenbrier High School.
The University of Central Arkansas Bears survived a lightning delay and a late rally by the Mercer Bears to win their sixth elimination game in a week, 6-5, in 11 innings in the Starkville Regional. To win the game, the Bears (40-22) got a strong relief performance from Bryce Biggerstaff, who allowed one hit, got some key strikeouts and induced a rally-ending double play in the ninth. Starting the game was Jeff Enloe.
(1998)
Seth Redican, 12, was pictured trying to score a goal while playing foosball at the Boys and Girls Club Greenbrier satellite center. The center officially opened this week, offering students a place to go during the summer for games, computers, arts and crafts, and planned activities. Students can sign up for $8 per year. The center is next to the Greenbrier Junior High gymnasium.
Billy Reed of Vilonia was among 32 adults who recently completed the Arkansas 4-H Master Volunteer Certifications Training Session in Little Rock. The 4-H Master Volunteer Program provides training for adult 4-H leaders to teach other adult and teen leaders in certain areas. They had 16 hours of training in each of the individual tracts, along with three hours of training on general topics of how to teach youth and adults.
(1973)
John Richard and Stephanie Bates of Conway have won $17,000 in cash and prizes on the CBS television game show “Gambit.” The segments on which they appeared are scheduled to be broadcast July 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 20. They returned last week from California, where the shows were taped. Bates is manager of University Apartments on Donaghey Avenue. The couple has lived in Conway since 1968. The show involves answering questions, with each question counting for points. The object is to accumulate the highest point total possible without exceeding 21 points.
Conway is one of 20 Arkansas cities in which trash burning will be illegal after July 30. The ban on trash burning applies only to cities which have solid waste pickup and disposal plans which have been licensed by the state Department of Pollution Control and Ecology. The regulation prohibits “open burning,” defined as burning in any area which does not have a controlled fuel-air ratio. This would eliminate burning in most home incinerators.
