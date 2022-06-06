(2012)
Conway Assistant Fire Chief Mike Winter told the Conway Kiwanis Club that the tax rededication passed by city residents in February is beginning to pay off for the department. He said the results of the bond issue will be felt in a few days when nearly $700,000 worth of radio equipment arrives. Winter said the department should be able to use about $6 million for various needs. In the future, they will be looking for additional funds in order to place a fire station near the new airport.
Some 557 delegates to American Legion Boys State headed home from the University of Central Arkansas after spending a week learning about their government and holding mock elections to fill positions in school board, city, county and state offices. Several Faulkner County delegates were elected to various positions in their assigned cities and counties.
(1997)
Wilbur Ealy was recently named Employee of the Month at Rock-Tenn Co. He is a finishing department laborer and was recognized for outstanding job performance. Ealy has been employed at the company since May 1988.
Jean Stapleton and Carolyn Halcrombe recently completed their 20th year at the Conway Human Development Center. Stapleton began employment as a custodial worker in 1977. Halcrombe began employment as a life skills trainer in 1977. She has three children.
Tommy Manning, Mark Williams, Mary Green, Louis Jackson, Donald Gwathney and Amy Bassett have been selected as Spirit Homes Inc. Employees of the Month for May. The employees are recognized for outstanding quality of work, punctuality, attendance, safety, cost savings, and process improvements.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Neill McKinney and children, Susan and Lee, returned recently from a vacation trip to Texas. They visited his mother, Mrs. Evelyn McKinney in Dallas, and she accompanied them to San Antonio and Rockport. Highlights of their vacation were a tour of Breckenridge Park in San Antonio and a deep sea fishing trip off Rockport.
The Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts at Mayflower joined in a recent cleanup campaign in the Mayflower area. Mayor Bill Patrick said the group picked up brush and debris along the streets. Mayflower Jaycees and town officials assisted in hauling debris to the town dump.
Mr. and Mrs. I.M. Evans and son, Charles, of Cypress Valley attended homecoming Sunday at Mount Pleasant Methodist Church.
