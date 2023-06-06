10 Years Ago
From the Holland news, by Margie Fulmer: “I hope everyone enjoyed their long holiday weekend and was safe if traveling and on the lakes. The McKissack great-grandchildren have been visiting us some this week. Also, our Sellers greats and Ponder’s have blessed us, too. They are a joy to have around. They keep us going when the going gets tough. The ‘First Sunday in June’ annual singing and homecoming was held at Springhill. When we were children, we thought that day was a national holiday.”
25 Years Ago
Conway’s Marvin Delph is among seven people who will be inducted into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor in September. Delph, an excellent shooter who was on the 1978 Final Four basketball team, was an all-state performer for Conway High School. He was the first major recruit of the Eddie Sutton era and teamed with Sidney Moncrief and Ron Brewer to form the “Triplets.”
50 Years Ago
Dr. T.O. “Tom” Beasley and his wife, Dr. Margaret D. Beasley, will join the Conway Clinic about July 1. They now reside in Little Rock and have a 19-month-old son, Matt. Dr. Tom Beasley is a family practitioner and Dr. Margaret Beasley is an anesthesiologist. Dr. Dennis Davidson also recently joined the Conway Clinic, and Dr. Edwin L. Dunaway, owner, expects another physician to join the staff this summer. Dr. D.A. Poindexter also maintains offices in the clinic. The Beasleys purchased Dr. and Mrs. Sam V. Daniel’s home on College Avenue. The Daniels are building a new home on Robinson Avenue.
