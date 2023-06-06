10 Years Ago

From the Holland news, by Margie Fulmer: “I hope everyone enjoyed their long holiday weekend and was safe if traveling and on the lakes. The McKissack great-grandchildren have been visiting us some this week. Also, our Sellers greats and Ponder’s have blessed us, too. They are a joy to have around. They keep us going when the going gets tough. The ‘First Sunday in June’ annual singing and homecoming was held at Springhill. When we were children, we thought that day was a national holiday.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.