(2011)
Hendrix College, along with six other schools in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, plans to withdraw from the league after the next athletic season and form a new, more compact conference. As part of the agreement, Hendrix has agreed to officially re-institute football, which was discontinued at Hendrix after the 1960 season. The school will also add women’s lacrosse.
Both Greenbrier and Conway Christian reached the championship bracket in the Airr Raid 7-on-7 tournament at Harding University in Searcy. Greenbrier went 4-2 in the tourney, while CCS, under new coach Michael Carter, went 2-3.
(1996)
Les Adams was pictured stepping out of “Theax,” a Sterling kit car participating in the Ener*Run IV, during a stop at the Holiday Inn in Conway. The car, along with a Volkswagen running on propane and a Jeep CJ5 operating with propane injection in a diesel internal combustion engine, is completing a 13-state, 14-day road rally to promote the effectiveness of alternative fuels. The tour will complete a 4,762-mile trip with a press conference in Little Rock.
Alvin and Levoria Short of Memphis, longtime residents and business owners in Conway, will observe their 60th wedding anniversary at a reception on Saturday. The Shorts were married June 6, 1936, at Perry. Mr. Short was born Sept. 14, 1905, in the Morganton community. Mrs. Short, the former Levoria V. Hickman, was born Feb. 19, 1911, at Adona (Perry County). They have three children, Bill A. Short, Ray G. Short and Faye Short Vaughter, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They operated a grocery store at Bruce Street and Donaghey Avenue in Conway, known for years as Short’s Corner.
(1971)
Glenn Chapman, 25, has been named minister of the College Church of Christ, Bruce Street and Donaghey Avenue. A native of Tulsa, Okla., he comes to Conway from Redlands, Calif., where he served as minister of Central Church of Christ. He and his wife, Linda, and their daughter, Christy, 1, reside on Augusta Avenue. He assumed his duties Sunday, including student activities formerly done by student minister Alan Garner.
Conway was represented Saturday at the dedication of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Tulsa, Okla. Making the trip by air were William J. Farris, president of the Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Walter Dunaway, Guy W. Murphy, Dave H. Ward and Joe Siebenmorgen, They flew in Ward School Bus Mfg. Inc.’s plane. Ward is a member of the Arkansas Waterways Commission. President Nixon delivered the dedicatory address.
Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Kersey were recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Kersey in Tulsa, Okla.
Mrs. Joe Lavender of Bald Knob spent Saturday with her sister, Mrs. Arthur Holland, and Mr. Holland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.