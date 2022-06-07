(2012)
The University of Central Arkansas’ Upward Bound program will continue through a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Upward Bound helps first-generation college students who are low income or are at a high risk for academic failure. The program also helps students who need academic support in order to pursue an education beyond high school. The grant will be used to provide the services for 58 students from Perryville, Bigelow, Morrilton, Mayflower and Nemo Vista high schools.
Air Force Airman Ronnie B. Bankston Jr. graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
(1997)
All seventh-graders at Carl Stuart Middle School recently took the National Geography Olympiad Test. Students at CSMS placed third among 250 schools registered for the national exam. Students with very high scores (47 out of 50) were recognized with a medal and those with high scores (at least 40 out of 50) received certificates. Those students were Ashley Burch, Taylor Ladd, Tiffany Miller, Zach DeJarnette, Katherine Babij, Shea Maxwell, Sam House, Danis Copenhaver, Jacquelyn Mobley, India Earnest and Ben Washam.
Richard and Corinth Willbanks of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Mr. and Mrs. Willbanks were married June 7, 1947, at the home of the Rev. J.W. Workman in Conway. Mrs. Willbanks is the former Corinth Stephens, a daughter of the late Wesley and Ila Stephens of Conway. Mr. Willbanks is a son of the late James P. and Sarah Maddox Willbanks of Conway. They have two children, Becky McKinney and Rick Willbanks; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. Mr. Willbanks is a retired city inspector and Mrs. Willbanks is retired from International Shoe Co.
(1972)
Mrs. Ray Hambuchen, Mrs. William C. Brazil, Mrs. A.J. Hambuchen, Mrs. David Wigton, Mrs. Fred McCoy and Mrs. Charles Nabholz returned from Memphis, Tenn., where they recently attended the National Junior Auxiliary convention.
A recent family reunion was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. E.L. English. Out-of-town guests were Mr. and Mrs. Carbie Reynolds of Greenbrier; Mrs. Nita Wilson and children, Becky, Karry and Jeff of Salinas, Calif; Mr. and Mrs. Bill Williams of Little Rock; Mr. and Mrs. Sam Williams and sons, Ronnie, Timmy, and Michael, and Mr. and Mrs. Edward Williams and daughters, Dina and Janelle, all of Tulsa, Okla.; and Mr. and Mrs. Billie Gene Williams of North Little Rock.
Recent guests of Mrs. Pat Fiddler and daughter, Robin, were their son and brother, Terry Fiddler, and Mrs. Fiddler.
