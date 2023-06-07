By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
(2013)
Citing the many local emergency responders following the oil spill in Mayflower in March, ExxonMobil has donated $100,000 to the county. Company representatives said they hoped the donation would be used toward emergency response equipment, infrastructure maintenance and emergency response training. Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson said the contribution is part of a $300,000 total commitment that includes the City of Mayflower and the Mayflower Volunteer Fire Department.
From the Shady Grove news, by Hazel Love: Gale Garrison, Jimmie Lee Merritt, and Joyce Garrison attended the “Going Back Home Celebration” at the Twin Groves Library. Photographs of the home built by Silas Owens Sr. and Silas Owens Jr. were displayed. A picture of a rock that is over the porch of the house that Gale’s parents had built by the Owens’ in 1951 was featured.
(1998)
Russell P.A., a 9-year-old AAU baseball team from Conway, finished second last weekend in the Burns Park Invitational at North Little Rock. The team was 4-1 in the tournament. Members are Adam Boucher, John Jolly, Drew Kinggard, Chance Lefler, Jeffrey McConnell, Daniel Moix, Luke Pruett, Andrew Roberson, Conor Russell, Colin Torian and Grayson Yerton. The team is coached by Stuart McConnell, Joe Pruett and Anthony Russell.
A $125,000 check will be presented to the City of Conway by Gov. Mike Huckabee today at City Hall. The money is for a study of a western bypass. The council in April resurrected talks about a western bypass after the project had been put on hold for four years. Planning for a bypass began in 1988.
(1973)
James B. Watson is returning to Conway to become an associate in the law firm of Clark & McNeil. As an associate in the Clark & McNeil firm, he will engage in general law practice. He and his wife, Nancy, and two daughters plan to move to Conway soon. Watson received a bachelor of law degree in 1966 from the University of Texas at Austin.
The state Bank Board has approved First State Bank & Trust Co.’s application for a branch office at Vilonia. First State is expected to go forward immediately with plans for its new office. A site already has been secured in the Vilonia business area. The Conway bank has other branch offices at Mayflower, Greenbrier and in the eastern business area of Conway.
