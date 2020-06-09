June 9
(2010)
The Conway City Council passed an ordnance to purchase 6.37 acres of vacant land in Moix Meadows Subdivision from UCA. The land would be used to build a walking/bike trail connecting the UCA-owned Bear Village apartment complex to the UCA campus.
Conway Mayor Tab Townsell read a proclamation in honor of the St. Joseph High School girls’ soccer team, 4A state champions, during the Conway City Council meeting.
Zach Cates, a 2008 graduate of Conway High School, was drafted in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the San Diego Padres.
(1995)
Lt. Bobby Harkrider was named interim chief of police of the Conway Police Department and the department’s divisions were reorganized. Lt. Don Huffines was named administrative lieutenant, serving directly under Harkrider.
Opposition welled up to a Boy Scout proposal to dam Cove Creek for a 130-acre recreation lake. Most of the resentment seemed to be coming from nearby property owners who were not notified of the proposed project.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3255 Prince, celebrated 10 years of service from the Rev. John Greer and his family while Antioch Baptist Church honored Rev. Henry Horton who had been pastor for seven years.
(1970)
The architectural firm of Sanders & Sanders of North Little Rock, Camden and Arkadelphia opened a Conway office in the F&F Concrete Building, 1270 Bruce. Jerry Sanders would be in charge of the Conway office.
First National Bank announced it would locate a drive-in, First National Motor Bank, on the southeast corner of Bruce and Highway 65B South. The site across Bruce Street from the Virco warehouse (former Federal Compress) was leased from Carl Tabb Bahner.
The engagement of Linda Diane Horton and Freddie Kendall Smith was announced at a tea at the home of Mrs. J.D. Starkey.
(1945)
Conway girls were honored at the 18th annual grand assembly of the Order of the Rainbow for Girls, held at the Goldman hotel and the Masonic Temple in Fort Smith.
Thurman Rowlett, Jr. reviewed “Great Son” a book by Edna Ferber, at the second of the library-sponsored weekly programs on the ASTC campus. Rowlett was described as one of the best-read freshmen on campus according to librarian, Miss Constance Mitchell.
Rufus D. Haynes, a graduate of ASTC, resigned his position as superintendent the Paragould schools after eight years. He was the high school principal there for two years prior to becoming superintendent.
(1920)
A place at the mouth of Bell Slough on Palarm Creek east of Mayflower, where many nice fish had been caught, was dynamited by some unknown persons, former Game Warden Wash Clibourn informed residents of the area. Besides those that were taken by the dynamiter, at least a wagonload of dead fish floated down the stream. Local sportsmen would pay a liberal reward for information leading to the conviction of those guilty of the dynamiting.
