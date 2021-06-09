(2011)
State Rep. Linda Tyler announced that two food pantries that serve the Conway area received $5,000 from the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance from General Improvement funds. The First United Methodist Church Food Pantry and the Pine Street Community Center Food Pantry each will receive $2,500 for their service to 350 area individuals and families in need of assistance each month.
Alex Palmer, 15, was presented the Eagle Scout on May 21. He is a son of Calvin and Monica Palmer. He has earned a total of 38 Merit Badges and plans on earning more to receive some Eagle palms. His Eagle project benefited the Bethlehem House in Conway, where he collected and donated 1,500 pounds of non-perishable food items and raised more than $276.
(1996)
Greenbrier’s 11th annual BrierFest activities on Saturday included people browsing through craft booths, watching children play games and trying to decide what to eat. The sun periodically peeked around the clouds on Saturday of the festival, allowing festival-goers to enjoy carnival rides, a BB shoot held by the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, and a Goldfish Gallery game.
The Union Camp Corp.’s Conway plants received the 1995 Distinguished Supplier Award from Skil-Bosch Inc. at a morning ceremony. During the ceremony, a plaque was presented to Union Camp customer service representatives Judith Dunn and Debora Wilson, while the rest of the plants’ employees looked on. Skil-Bosch presented the award to the Conway Box and Conway Graphics divisions based on their quality certification, quality improvement, technical support, and on-time delivery. Union Camp was one of a very few to receive the award out of several hundred Skil-Bosch suppliers.
(1971)
Mrs. Lena Sims of St. Joe, Texas, arrived last night to visit her sisters, Mrs. Agnes English in Conway and Mrs. Ina Ethridge in Morrilton.
Mr. and Mrs. Merrill Hiscock and son, Brett, of Austin, Texas, were guests last week of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John B. Silaz Jr. Mr. Hilscock is studying for a doctorate at the University of Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. Novis Clements spent the weekend in Shreveport, La., with their daughter, Mrs. Jim Corriveau, and Mr. Corriveau. Another daughter, Miss Karen Clements, accompanied her parents to Shreveport and will spend two weeks with the Corriveaus.
Mr. and Mrs. Craig Williams and Mr. and Mrs. Jack B. Blanks of Bastrop, La., spent the weekend with Mrs. Williams and Mr. Blanks’ sisters, Mrs. George Shaw and Mrs. Sam E. Adkisson and Mr. Adkisson.
