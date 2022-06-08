(2012)
Lawrence and Bonnie Nelson of Greenbrier will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9 at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Greenbrier. The celebration will be hosted by their children, Lavonda Ruple, Kim Austin, Tony Nelson and Trish Nelson. The Nelsons also have four grandchildren. They were married June 10, 1962, at Oak Hill Church in Batesville.
The Rev. Jim and Sandra Sanders of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception on June 9 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Conway. They will renew their vows in the old sanctuary. Their children are Jim Sanders Jr. of Harrison and April Erickson of Conway, and the late Melissa Burrow. They have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The reception will continue after the vows.
(1997)
The Arkansas State Highway Commission has opened bids for projects to improve Faulkner County roadways. The first project will replace six bridge structures and approaches on Highway 285 between Wooster and Highway 124. The second project includes minor widening and relocation of a portion of Bruce Street from Western Avenue to Elizabeth Street. The third project includes installation of traffic signal equipment on Highway 65 at Highway 25 and Church Street in Greenbrier. The fourth project includes construction of a reinforced concrete deck girder bridge over Gold Creek. The fifth project will surface sections of county road.
Bridgette Mathis of Conway recently won gold medals in footwork and Freestyle I in a recent competition at Tulsa, Okla. She won a silver medal in spotlight-dramatic. She is a daughter of Keith and Anita Mathis and has been skating for the Little Rock Skating Arena for 10 months.
(1972)
Volunteers from the Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross who worked recently at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock were Mrs. J.C. Thessing, Mrs. Paul Goens, Mrs. Ed Schneider, Mrs. Dick Bausom and Mrs. Paul Hiegel.
Mrs. Ed Martin and daughter, Miss Kathy Martin flew to Detroit, Mich., to spend the weekend as guests of Mrs. Martin’s sister, Mrs. Frank Nash, and Mr. Nash. They will all go to Mount Pleasant, Mich., to attend the graduation of the Nash couple’s daughter, Kaye Nash, from Central Michigan University.
Mr. and Mrs. Allen Meachum returned from a trip to Lawrenceville, Ill., where they visited her aunt, Mrs. Woodrow Magnus, and Mr. Magnus. The Meachums were accompanied by Mrs. Meachum’s mother, Mrs. Wilma Cavenar of Bestville.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Wooldridge and children have moved to Conway. He is associated with Sterling’s of Conway. They formerly lived in Mountain Home.
