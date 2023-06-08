(2013)

Hendrix College junior outfielder Collin Radack has been named to the 2013 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Division III West All-Region Third Team. Radack, from Austin, Texas, hit .396 with 34 runs scored, 57 hits, 18 runs batted in, 11 doubles, three triples, 14 stolen bases, a .458 on-base percentage, and .514 slugging percentage. He also earned All-Southern Athletic Association First Team honors, was named to the SAA All-Tournament Team, and was a Capital One Co-SIDA Academic All-District selection.

