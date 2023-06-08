Hendrix College junior outfielder Collin Radack has been named to the 2013 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Division III West All-Region Third Team. Radack, from Austin, Texas, hit .396 with 34 runs scored, 57 hits, 18 runs batted in, 11 doubles, three triples, 14 stolen bases, a .458 on-base percentage, and .514 slugging percentage. He also earned All-Southern Athletic Association First Team honors, was named to the SAA All-Tournament Team, and was a Capital One Co-SIDA Academic All-District selection.
Jacob Johnston of Greenbrier High School won the Faulkner County Home Builders Association logo contest. Jacob received his $250 check from Past Present Herb Evans, Greenbrier Custom Homes.
Faulkner County’s changeover to a new computer system has come at a bad time for a local school district. The Mayflower School District’s Board of education heard Superintendent Philip Bell report that the switch has delayed the mailing of property tax bills and the early payment of property taxes. That, he said, is temporarily depriving the district of state funds. He said the district will get the money a few months late, but in the meantime its budget may go into the red.
For the second time in three weeks, Ed Camp’s Men’s Store on Oak Street has been burglarized. As before, the thieves got to the merchandise by breaking a plate-glass display window at the front of the store.
A huge shopping center will be built in the north part of Conway. The announcement was made by C.W. “Bud” Trent of the Trent Co., developers of North Plaza Shopping Center. Site work is under way and bids will be received June 11. Trent said the firm had closed a lease agreement with Gibson, a discount store, for a building to occupy 50,000 square feet, and with Red River Corp. of Clarksville, Texas, for a Piggly-Wiggly grocery that will occupy 21,600 square feet. A total of 75,000 additional square feet for local tenants and 12,000 square feet for office space will be constructed at the same time.
Six Conway youths are among the 900 high school juniors attending the weeklong American Legion Boys State at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. Attending are Bob Rook, David Smith, Gary Speed, Scott Bell, David Nabholz and Martin Strack.
Raymond L. Bush is spending a week with relatives in Florida.
