(2011)
An application for a new three-story administration building at Central Baptist College was approved by the Conway Historic District Commission. The building will be on the northeast corner of the campus and will include shaded walkways, porches and walls for sitting, and abundant greenery. Overhead power lines will be removed, and screenings of parking and rooftop equipment are an essential part of the design.
Altha Freeman Denniston will celebrate her 90th birthday with a reception at her home in Pleasant Plains. Mrs. Denniston was born July 3, 1921, in Conway, to the late Tollie and Bessie Freeman of Greenbrier. She was married to the late Faite Denniston. She has three daughters, Shirley White, Ruby Stephens and Dorothy Pearson, and a foster son, Franklin Hawkins. Friends and relatives are invited.
(1996)
Winners of the Conway Morning Optimist Club’s annual fishing derby at Beaverfork Lake have been announced. Winners of the casting contest were Zachary Collins (ages 1-9) and Dustin Maim (ages 10-13). Other winners were Zach Schichtl, Brandon Henson, Jake Davis and Adam Barnes, total weight in their age group; and Ryan Vernon, Ian Lachowsky, William Morgan and Mitchell Bryant, biggest fish in their age group.
Woody and Edna Hance of Quitman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 29, 1946, in Visalia, Calif. They are parents of four children, Ron Hance and Jim Hance of Conway, Carol Welch of Haskell (Saline County), and Hoss Hance of Damascus. They have 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Hance are both retired.
Carolyn Coney, Martha Evatt and Linda Graham recently celebrated 20 years of work at the Conway Human Development Center. Mrs. Coney is the personnel manager, Mrs. Evatt is an aide, and Mrs. Graham is a habilitation/rehabilitation instructor.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Travis Stapleton and sons, David, Stevie and Robbie, of Brea, Calif., are visiting his mother, Mrs. Lyda Stapleton, and his brother, Ricky Stapleton.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank W. Holl and son, Mark, returned home to Houston, Texas, after visiting his mother, Mrs. Roy C. Holl.
Miss Valda Montgomery left today to go to New York, where she will be joined by a group of friends from Nashville, Tenn. The group will leave Friday for a three-week tour of eight European countries.
Claude Presnull of Flint, Mich., was a guest on Wednesday of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Padgett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.