Conway golfer Summar Roachell has recorded a prestigious double in her young career. She fired a three-round total of 4-under 212 to win the women’s division of the Bubba Conlee Memorial National Junior Golf tournament for the second straight year. She is only the second player in the 32-year history of the event to win back-to-back titles. She had rounds of 71, 70 and 71, and came from behind to defeat Michaela Owen of Georgia, who had a two-stroke lead going into the final round.
Alex Schuch, Luke Caldwell-Cambiano, and Blake Burdick of Conway ATA will participate this weekend in the American Taekwondo Association’s World Championships in Little Rock. The three qualified for the worlds by winning state championships in their divisions and disciplines. Last year, more than 20,000 competitors and their families came from all over the world to compete.
Several Conway students were state winners in the National Spanish Exam sponsored by the DeSoto Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese. Shaleah Adkisson, a freshman at Conway Junior High School, placed second in the state on the Level I exam. Other CJHS students in the top 10 percent were Nancy Goodwin, Janie Bass, Phillip Huff, Alison Mellon, April Rogers, Kelly McCollum, Shawn Brown, Clay Cavender and Allan Thomas. Conway High School students in the top 10 percent were Timmie Crockett, Chris Milligan and Chris Edquist. Shawn Key, Jamie Bird and JoAnn Steele are their instructors.
Lonnie Allen of Rock-Tenn was recently named employee of the month. He is currently second pressman on a cutter. Allen was recognized for excellent job performance. He has been employed at Rock-Tenn since February 1982.
Misses Margaret Holland, Mary Thomas and Kay Pruett, who have been residing at 1200 Gist St., have moved to Little Rock and are residing at Holcomb Heights on Rebsamen Road. Misses Holland and Thomas are employed by the Arkansas Department of Mental Retardation-Developmental Disabilities Services. Miss Pruett is a social worker at the North Hills Elementary School in North Little Rock.
Frank Warren, who is stationed with the Navy at Cecil Field in Jacksonville, Fla., will spend two weeks leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.D. Warren, and his sister, Miss Judy Warren.
Mr. and Mrs. Kelsey W. Parker returned to Conway from El Dorado after visiting their son, Ken Parker, Mrs. Parker, and children, Nancy, Mark and Mary Ruth. They also attended Nancy’s graduation from El Dorado High School.
