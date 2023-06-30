By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
A group of students and adults from Vilonia was able to meet recently with U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor during a trip to Washington, D.C. Pryor was pictured in the newspaper with the group.
Eighteen students at Hendrix College recently explored marine environment in Belize as part of biology professor Dr. Jenn Dearolf’s marine biology course. Belize’s barrier reef is the second largest in the world, offering ample hands-on research opportunities. Student participants were Chloe Benichou, Robin Brown, Caitlin Cook, Sydney Haldeman, Alysa Hansen, Jordan Jehlen, Meghan Kerin, Julia King, Sophie Knorek, Wes Mills, Justin Mosbey, Michael Ottenlips, Brittany Page, Lauren Ricci, Melanie Roach, Josi Robertson, Hans Schleicher and Kevin Spatz.
(1998)
The Faulkner County Retirees chapter of the Arkansas State Employees Association (ASEA) has elected officers. They are Max Dyer, president; Bobby Gwatney, vice president; and Ida Rose Morgan, secretary-treasurer. All are of Conway, and all are retired from state government.
Quitman Elementary School students recently raised more than $2,100 participating in the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Math-A-Thon. First- through sixth-graders volunteered to work problems in a Math Funbook, and obtained sponsors to pledge money for each problem worked. Incentive prizes were awarded for pledges over $35 or more; $75 or more; and one prize for the most money collected over $100. Second-grader Katie McCrary won the award for most over $100. She collected $344 and won a portable stereo along with other prizes.
(1973)
Mrs. W.E. Baskin and granddaughter, Miss Karen Baskin, left for Philadelphia to visit Mrs. Baskin’s three daughters and their families. They also plan to attend the graduation of Mrs. Baskin’s grandson, David Simmons, from Princeton University.
Mr. and Mrs. Willard Glover and Nancy of Dumas, Texas, arrived to visit her mother, Mrs. Hattie Freeman of Greenbrier, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Glover of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Danny Turner and children, Cindy and Dan, of Page, Ariz., are visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.E. Turner, and his sister, Mrs. Bill Newberry, Mr. Newberry and daughter, Tina.
