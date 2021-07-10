(2011)
Members of the Conway Fire Department took part in a leadership class designed to help each student develop leadership skills to use in their careers and daily interactions. The class was mandatory for captains and battalion chiefs, but was also attended by others in the CFD. The class was taught by members of the New York and Lewisville, Texas, fire departments.
The Rev. George D. and Sara F. Andrews of Conway have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married July 4, 1951, at First Church of Nazarene in Conway, with the Rev. J.W. Hendrickson and the Rev. George W. Andrews officiating. The Rev. Andrews, son of the late Rev. George W. Andrews and Almeta Andrews, was born June 10, 1926, in Trenton, N.J. Mrs. Andrews, daughter of the late Neal and Lucille Ward, was born Feb. 18, 1930, in Conway. They have two sons, Mark and Tim Andrews; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Mr. Andrews retired as Chaplain for the Conway Human Development Center. Mrs. Andrews is a retired teacher in the Conway School District.
(1996)
Norman Crass, vice president of financial affairs at Central Baptist College, is the first recipient of the CBC Employee of the Year award. Members of the college administration, faculty, staff and student community were invited to participate in the selection of the recipient. Nominees were required to demonstrate loyalty to the institution, good work ethics, professionalism, and a positive attitude toward fellow workers and students. Crass, who is retiring this fall after 33 years of service, received a plaque and a monetary award.
Two Greenbrier Middle School seventh-grade students have been chosen to participate in the Academic Enrichment for the Gifted in Summer (AEGIS) program. They are Will Penny, son of Beth White and Greg Penny, and Jason Warren, son of Kathryn Horton. The students will explore aspects of artificial intelligence, including knowledge representation, problem solving, natural language processing, and expert systems.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. E.F. Arnold of Mayflower retired from the Mayflower school system this year after a combined total of 74 years in the teaching profession. They were honored by the Mayflower Parent-Teacher Association for their 57 years of service to the Mayflower schools. Mr. Arnold became the teacher at the White City School in 1940 – the school later consolidated with Mayflower, where he taught sixth grade. Mrs. Arnold joined her husband at White City in 1940, but worked four years without pay because the district was low in funds. Mr. Arnold had 90 children in eight grades at White City. Mrs. Arnold also cooked lunches for the school. They were with the White City School for 17 years before another teacher was hired.
Air Force Maj. (ret.) and Mrs. Gene R. Fair and children Terri and Vicki, of Fremont, Calif., were weekend guests of his sisters, Mrs. E.S. Kinard, and Mr. Kinard, and Mrs. Roy C. Oldfield, and Mr. Oldfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.