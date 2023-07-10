By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Conway’s Summer Roachell really wanted to be an amateur qualifier this week for the LPGA Walmart NW Championships. Instead, she settled for a trophy on the American Junior Golf Association tour. Roachell, a four-time 7A state champion, failed to qualify earlier in the week for the LPGA event. At the Junior tour event, she came from second place to win the Stacy Lewis Junior Open at Lost Springs Golf and Athletic in the Little Flock community. She had a three-round total of 214, capping with a 3-under 69 final round. Her other rounds were 73 and 72.
(1998)
The Student Orientation Staff at the University of Central Arkansas has been selected for the 1998-99 school year. The 75 students were chosen for their grade-point average, university activities and service, and an interview with a selection committee. Among the team leaders are Andria Casie Rowlett of Greenbrier. Staff members are Jamie Gates, Amanda Suzanne Keathley, Sara Hendricks, Lane “Gray” Griffin, and Jason Hay, all of Conway, and Alicia Nicole “Nikki” Rowlett of Greenbrier.
Three central Arkansas counties, including Faulkner, are expected to surpass Pulaski County in the rate of growth of both jobs and population over the next quarter-century, according to new projections. But the state’s largest county is expected to remain the most populous of the four counties that make up the Little Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area, and the site of most jobs, a Metroplan report says. Metroplan planner Jonathan J. Lupton said he sees Faulkner County growing by 153.2 percent by 2025, from 60,006 in 1990 to 151,918 in 2025.
(1973)
A limited number of coins commemorating the centennial history of Faulkner County and Conway are available for purchase at three financial institutions in Conway. Proceeds will be included in gifts from the Centennial Committee to worthy historical causes in the county. When the remaining coins are sold, there will be no more. The mint is destroying the die from which the coins were cast. Silver proof coins at $13.50 each and bronze coins at $3 each may be purchased.
Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Procell returned from Acapulco, Mexico, where they attended a convention of MFA Insurance Companies. They made the trip by plane.
