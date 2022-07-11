The Conway Cats 14-AAA baseball team won the Arkansas USSSA State Tournament in Greenwood. The Cats went 4-0 to claim the title for their fourth tournament championship of the year. They play next at Orange Beach, Ala., in the USSSA Global World Series. Six members of the Cats were selected to the all-tournament team: Lance Harville (MVP), Matt Strickland, Matt Boley, Brett Wilson, Greyson Pinkett and Denton King.
The DQ Crushers, based out of Central Arkansas, won their seventh consecutive USSSA State Championship. DQ defeated the Bluebirds of Little Rock, 10-2, in the title game. The players have won a state championship every year since age 6. They have won 12 of the 14 tournaments entered. Local players are Parker Gavazzi, Jack Stroth, Andrew Hreha, and Jordan Wicks, all of Conway.
After a long, uncertain wait, the Arkansas Educational Television Network finally got the funds for its new telecommunications center. Gov. Mike Huckabee announced the release of the $6.3 million from the state general improvement fund to cover AETN’s share of the project. The city of Conway and the University of Central Arkansas are also contributing to the new center. In addition, the network received $975,000 to improve their equipment. This consisted of $500,000 for general network maintenance and $475,000 for field production and editing equipment. AETN Deputy Director Allen Weatherly said they plan to use the money in concert with various other grants to make improvements in their services and facilities.
Residents of Faulkner County had a total personal income of $82,152 in 1970 and a per capita income of $2,602, according to a report of the state Industrial Research and Extension Center in Little Rock. This is a revision of 1969 figures which listed total personal income at $75,451 and a per capita income of $2,460. The per capita income for all Arkansas in 1970 was $2,791.
Mrs. Tom Goodwin and Mrs. Davis Miles recently presented Ed McMoran with a check for $107 collected in a Jaycette roadblock. The money is for hospital expenses incurred by Mrs. McMoran, who has been hospitalized for four months.
Mr. and Mrs. David Bailey and children, Mike and Jennifer, of Bartlesville, Okla., are here visiting his mother, Mrs. W.C. Jones.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Jamison of Santa Fe Springs, Calif., are visiting his mother, Mrs. Sam Jamison, and sister, Mrs. Robert F. Jones, and family.
Mrs. Anna Lee Fulmer spent the weekend with her daughter, Mrs. Johnny Davis, Mr. Davis and son, Scott, in Springdale.
