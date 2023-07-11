By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Haskell R. “Hack” Fagan celebrated his 103rd birthday party with family and friends on May 25 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Kathie Fagan. Mr. Fagan was born May 21, 1910, in Ravia, Okla. He was married to his late wife, Ozella Sizemore, for 73 years. He has four children, Wayne, Phillip, Bill and Carolyn; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was employed with oil companies in Oklahoma and Arkansas before retiring from Sun Oil Co. in Conway after 44 years. He has been a long time member of Robinson Street Church of Christ, and enjoys reading, drawing wildlife, and studying American Indian history.
(1998)
Fast Enuf, a fast-pitch softball team representing the Conway-Greenbrier district, finished fourth in the state tournament. Fast Enuf posted a 5-2 mark in the three-day tournament at Burns Park at North Little Rock, earning a spot at the Southeast Regionals in July in North Little Rock. The players are Stephanie Arnold, Stephanie Burch, Whitney Chancellor, Brandy Arnold, Randi Ferrell, Sydney Estes, Savannah Harrod, Sarah Hocott, Brittany Maxwell, Ashley Smith, Christi Thessing, Ashley McCoy, Haley Sanders, Elizabeth Griffin and Meghan Antoine.
A Conway native was among 39 Arkansas State Police recruits to recently be commissioned as troopers following a training course at the State Police Training Academy based in Little Rock. Kitty L. Malcolm, 21, will be assigned to Troop J of the Highway Patrol Division at Conway.
(1973)
The children of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard W. Beard of Vilonia honored their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary at an open house at the couple’s home east of Vilonia. Mr. Beard is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. L.W. Beard of Beryl. Mrs. Beard, the former Wilma Boardman, is a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. C.W. “Claude” Boardman of Vilonia. They Beards were married June 16, 1921, at Beryl. They are parents of seven children, Howard Beard, Grace Williams, Virginia Daniels, Sarah Milbrad, James Beard, Frank Beard and Leonard W. Beard Jr. They also have 23 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Drewitt of Los Angeles, Calif., recently visited their farm in Greenbrier.
