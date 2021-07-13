(2011)
The Conway Fire Department’s bomb squad detonated a suspicious package found in the driveway of a University of Central Arkansas police officer’s home on Sunday. The officer’s mailbox was also closed with a zip tie, as were several other mailboxes on the street. Chief Bart Castleberry said individually wrapped peppermints were found in each mailbox and in the package from the officer’s driveway. At least six houses on the street were evacuated.
High temperatures contributed to several incidents in Faulkner County over the weekend and into the week’s beginning. Fire crews fought a five-acre grassfire Monday near Centennial Park Soccer Complex under a city and citywide burn ban and a temperature of 102 degrees. Crews responded to numerous other grass fires before Monday evening.
(1996)
Bobby Edwards, Kevin Dillon and Justin Dillon were pictured moving a section of pipe into place while working on the Conway Fire Department substation on Wescon Lane. Construction on fire and police substations in west Conway is being held up by an easement dispute, but construction is continuing on the buildings. When finished, the substations will service a large area of the city, west of Donaghey Avenue.
Daniel Ault of Conway, son of Patricia Ault, is among 20 elementary students participating in the Aerospace Education Center’s inaugural “Investigate Space” day camp. Ault, who will be in the fourth grade this fall, and the others have been studying the future prospects of living and working on the moon and have built a miniature lunar base at the center in Little Rock. They will occupy the base to put the things they have learned to the test. Each of the inter-connected lunar pods in the base is dedicated to a specific aspect of life on the moon.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Benton Sevier returned home Sunday night after spending the weekend in St. Louis, Mo., where they attended the St. Louis Cardinals-Houston Astros baseball series.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter McNutt of Albuquerque, N.M., arrived Saturday to visit his brother, John H. McNutt, and Mrs. McNutt, and Mrs. Robert McNutt.
Mrs. J.D. Loyd and daughter, Glenda, of Flushing, Mich., are visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Glen Bullion. Mrs. Loyd’s nieces – Paula, Sandy and Lisa Neminski – who make their home with the Loyd family in Flushing, are here visiting their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. L.B. Loyd.
Mrs. Rachel King has returned from Stuttgart, Germany, where she attended the wedding of her son, Sp. 5 Eslie James King, and Miss Sandra Ann Luckett, on June 26 at the Patch Barracks Army Base Chapel. Mrs. King also visited a daughter, Mrs. John Blazek, and Mr. Blazek, in Waterbury, Conn. She was away for two weeks.
