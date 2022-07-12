(2012)
Two University of Central Arkansas athletes, Seth Allision from football and Katie McGregor from softball, are among 24 athletes designated top scholar athletes for 2011-12 by the Southland Conference. The conference annually recognizes the outstanding male and female student-athletes from each of the league’s member institutions.
The Conway Symphony Orchestra Guild reports that they “made money” at their recent Pancake Breakfast hosted by Stoby’s. Patsy Desaulniers, one of the Guild volunteers whose job it was to cook sausage, said she has “a whole new appreciation for short-order cooks.”
(1997)
Peterson’s Original Ragtime Band, directed by Dr. David Peterson, director of the Ozark Heritage Institute and professor of mathematics at the University of Central Arkansas, performed recently at the Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival. The band featured Peterson on the hammered dulcimer, his wife, Donna, on guitar and vocals, their son and former state fiddle champion Chris on violin, Scott Odena of Little Rock on banjo, and Grover Smith of Benton on bass. The music ranges from early cakewalks, folk and fiddle rags to classic and novelty piano rags.
When it comes to dedication in football, Chuck Clawson is a chip off the old block. Clawson was the recipient of this year’s Jim Case award presented to the most dedicated senior athlete at Conway High School. His father, Ed Clawson, was the first to receive the honor in 1970. The elder Clawson, now a circuit chancery judge, was selected by his teammates to receive the award in the wake of classmate Jim Case’s death in a rodeo accident in 1969.
(1972)
Weekend guests of Samuel T. Reeder were Mrs. David Haggard of Temple, Texas, Miss Laura Crow and Miss Mary McKenzie of Carmel, Calif., and Miss Harriet Slater of Hilo, Hawaii.
Mr. and Mrs. Merle Gallant had brunch with Mrs. Samuel T. Reeder before continuing home to Findlay, Ohio. They were accompanied by Mrs. J. Keitzel and daughter of Columbia, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. Dale Stevenson of Ellisville, Mo., were recent guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lodie V. Biggs in Conway, and his mother, Mrs. M.F. Stevenson, at Vilonia.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford were recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Orville Summers of Little Rock at their home on Greers Ferry Lake. They also visited in Mountain Home and Mountain View.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rose and daughters, Blyson, Sherry and Melanie, have returned after visiting Mr. Rose’s brothers, Deloy, Benny and Edward Rose, and their families in St. Louis. They also went to Six Flags Over Mid-America in Eureka, Mo.
