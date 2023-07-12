By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The Arkansas Express, an 11-year-old baseball team, has qualified for the Travelball National Championships in Mansfield, Texas, this month. The team is currently ranked 27th in the nation in the U.S. Specialty Sports Association. Local team members are Jibran Dugger of Greenbrier, Garrett Fitts of Greenbrier, Connor Flagg of Greenbrier, Jason Lazo of Conway, and Cayden Wallace of Greenbrier.
Casey Ott of Conway was a member of the Arkansas Junior Girls Tri-State golf team that won the annual Tri-States competition at Tunica, Miss. Teams from Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi played a Ryder Cup-style format. Arkansas edged Louisiana, 10-9, to win the event for the third straight year. Mississippi had five points.
(1998)
Traveling from Conway to Europe and back again, six local students recently saw that business practices change from country to country. That lesson came from the Small Business Advancement National Center and the University of Central Arkansas’ College of Business Administration. The group of students flew to Europe, where they spent time studying in Ireland, England and France. The students are all majoring or minoring in business. The students are Tommy Lowery of Conway, Jennifer Harry of Alma, Jimmy Corley of Malvern, Jimmy Corley of Malvern, Shawn Daniel of Little Rock, Elizabeth Lamb of Jacksonville and Jeremy Higginbotham of Maud, Texas.
(1973)
Sunday dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Motley were their son, Larry E. Motley, Mrs. Motley and children, Teresa and Larry Jr., of North Little Rock; her sister, Mrs. Ruth Frey of Conway; her brother, Dean Bowden and Mrs. Bowden of Tulsa, Okla.; and Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Freyaldenhoven Jr. and children, Britt and Brandi, of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Haskell Don Huffines have returned to Conway, where they plan to make their home. Mr. Huffines recently completed four years’ service in the Marine Corps and was most recently stationed at Portsmouth, N.H. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Huffines of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Clark, who formerly lived in the University Apartments, are moving to Kansas City, Mo., where he will enter the Kansas City Osteopathic College. A graduate of Kansas State College in Pittsburg, he attended Hendrix College for the past two years to complete requirements for entering the osteopathic college. Mrs. Clark taught physical education for girls in the Conway Middle School.
