(2011)
The Conway City Council approved contracts with the Boys and Girls Club and the Faulkner County Council on Developmental Disabilities for those agencies to provide transportation for school children and persons with disabilities. The council approved half the requested amount, with the Boys and Girls Club receiving $10,000 and FCCDD receiving $15,000, once the ordinances are prepared.
Two signees from the University of Central Arkansas men’s golf team helped their team to a prestigious tournament title earlier this month. Pep Angles and David Morago helped Spain win the 2011 European Boys Team Championship, played July 6-9 at Prague City Golf Club in the Czech Republic. Spain defeated Austria 5-2 to win the championship, after defeating Denmark and Ireland in earlier matches.
(1996)
The Greenbrier School District’s Board of Education voted to award a contract for track surfacing at the new Greenbrier High School stadium to R.J. Love Enterprises of Jacksonville, the low bidder at $41,407. Bids were initially taken in December as part of the overall construction plan for the stadium, but the district held off completing it due to a shortage of funds. The foundation for the track was already in place and all that was needed now was the surface coating.
Rhonda Norris, vice president of Ancestors Unknown, spoke to the group on “Genealogy Sources From A to Z.” She listed many records which can be found at county courthouses, churches, state offices and federal offices, as well as atlases, archives, diaries, computer resources, letters, newspapers, photo albums, historical and genealogical publications, scrapbooks, and tombstones.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Frank B. Pascoe and son, Dustin, have been guests of his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Adams. The Pascoes recently returned to the United States after spending two years in Cairo, Egypt, where Mrs. Pascoe was librarian at American University.
Holly Ann Hogan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Turner Hogan of Denton, Texas, returned to her home after spending a week here with her grandparents, Mrs. Violet Oldham and Mr. and Mrs. Doyne Hogan. Mrs. Oldham accompanied Holly Ann to Texarkana, where she was met by her parents.
A truck from the Salvation Army Men’s Social Service Center in Little Rock will be sent to Conway on Thursday. Persons with donations should call the Salvation Army store before the pickup date.
Electric power consumption hit a new high for Conway Corp. on Monday. The peak load was 27,660 kilowatts, which surpassed the previous high mark of 27, 360 kilowatts, set July 6.
