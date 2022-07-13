Philip and Mary Ann Kordsmeier of Conway recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Kordsmeiers are the parents of five sons, Chris, Allen, Randy and Ricky Kordsmeier, all of Conway, and Matt Kordsmeier of Russellville. They also have 13 grandchildren. Mr. Kordsmeier recently retired from Kordsmeier Remodeling Service and Mrs. Kordsmeier works for Douglas Companies. They were married April 28, 1962, at St. Mary’s Church in St. Vincent.
Ken and Sandy Bauder of Greenbrier will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 14 at McGintytown Church of God. The Bauders were married July 14, 1962, in Flatrock Mich. They have two sons, Kenny Bauder of Flower Mound, Texas, and Jimmy Bauder of Greenbrier. They also have three grandchildren.
Wilson and EmoJean Hull of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 4 at a gathering at Toad Suck Park. The Hulls were married July 1, 1947, in Faulkner County. Mrs. Hull was born Feb. 3, 1931, a daughter of the late Carl and Ella Mae White of Little Rock. Mr. Hull was born Aug. 24, 1929, a son of the late Jack and Emma Hull of Faulkner County. They have one daughter, Gaila Petty of Conway. Mr. Hull is a retired University of Central Arkansas maintenance man. Mrs. Hull is a homemaker.
Various professionals from across the United States gathered recently at the Conway Human Development Center to learn how to cast splints for prosthetic and orthotic devices. The two-day seminar, “Dynamic Splinting Workshop for Adult and Pediatric Practitioners,” was attended by about 35 physical therapists, occupational therapists, and certified prosthetists/orthotists. Glenda Winborn, physical therapist at the center, coordinated the event. She said the workshop provided theoretical and clinical knowledge as well as hands-on opportunities in the areas of leg/ankle/foot assessment, orthotic assessment, casting and bracing skills.
Mr. and Mrs. David Bailey and children, Mike and Jennifer, of Bartlesville, Okla., recently visited his mother here, Mrs. W.C. Jones.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Jamison of Santa Fe Springs, Calif., visited his mother, Mrs. Sam Jamison, and sister, Mrs. Robert E. Jones, and family.
Mrs. Anna Lee Fulmer spent the weekend recently with her daughter, Mr. Johnny Davis, Mr. Davis and son, Scott, in Springdale.
