By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Conway Fire Department Chief Bart Castleberry said there is nothing he will not miss about his job when he retires. Castleberry said he still loves coming to work every day and has enjoyed his career at the Conway Fire Department, including his 20 years as chief. “It’s just time to let some younger folks with brighter minds and brighter ideas step up. We have those people here at the fire department,” he said.
Hamburgers were sold out within the first hour for a fundraising cookout at the Faulkner County Courthouse. The event was held to benefit Sheriff’s Department probation officer Dana Moore and her husband, Scott Moore, who were both recently diagnosed with cancer.
(1998)
To elementary school students and their parents, college seems like something that will be a long time in coming. But a summer program at the University of Central Arkansas tries to get them thinking about it early. The Junior University program began in 1990. It is designed for students who have completed fifth grade and whose families have little past experience with college. It lets the students live on campus and take classes for a week. By getting a sample of what college is like, instructors hope they will decide to make it their goal. Two students from each of the 25 elementary schools in the Pulaski County Special School District are chosen to participate in the program.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Ira Dial of Buckeye, Ariz., spent three weeks in Conway and the Faulkner County area. They were here to visit Mrs. Dial’s daughters, Mrs. Shirley Durham and Mrs. Ed Willbanks in Conway, and Mrs. James Patton in Wooster. They also visited with her son, R.L. Mobbs in Conway, and their families and other relatives. Mrs. Dial is the former Sallie Mobbs.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Speaker and their daughters, Mr. Robert B. Benafield and Mrs. Warren E. Oliver, and their families recently spent a vacation in Mississippi and Florida. The Speakers, Mrs. Benafield, the Benafield children, Bryan, Lesslie and Lemley, and Mrs. Oliver and her daughter Susan, spent a week in Vicksburg, Jackson, Gulfport and Hattiesburg, Miss. Dr. Benafield and Mr. Oliver flew to join them and the Benafields continued by car to Orlando, Fla., where they spent a week. Mr. Oliver flew home, and the others returned by automobile.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2259 held its annual fish fry recently to honor the outgoing commander, Eugene Parks, and welcome the new commander, Bill Moix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.