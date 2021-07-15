(2011)
James Colbert, resident of St. Andrew’s Place in Conway, has turned 100 years old. He was born near El Paso (White County), on July 14, 1911. He worked as a farmer and timberman. Colbert has nine children, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Community Connections hosted a flag football camp this week at the University of Central Arkansas. Among those stopping by to give encouragement to the youngsters with special needs were UCA football coach Clint Conque, former UCA defensive back Cory Cangelosi, and members of the Conway Fire Department. Coach Conque gave UCA football brotherhood wristbands to the team members.
(1996)
Corinne Denise Burns, 15-year-old daughter of Andy and Debbie Burns of Conway, was named Miss Congeniality in the 1996 Arkansas National Teenager Scholarship Program at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia. She was among the 15 finalists of 67 participants in the junior division of the program.
Mary Ann Schlientz, who built the Conway High School volleyball program into one of the best in the state, has been hired as the new coach at the University of Central Arkansas. Schlientz, who also began the tennis program at CHS, coached volleyball teams that finished as Class AAAA runner-up the last two seasons. The Lady Cats were also AAAA-Central champions the past two years. She has taught in the CHS physical education department since 1983 and was named AAAA-Central Coach of the Year in 1994 and 1995.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Edward A. Halter observed their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Holiday Inn. They were married July 12, 1921, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway. Mrs. Halter is the former Olympia Balmaz, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Emmanuel Balmaz of Conway. Mr. Halter is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Halter of Conway. Before his retirement, Mr. Halter was a partner in City Lumber in Conway. They have a son, Ed Halter Jr., and a daughter, Mrs. Leo Crafton Jr., both of Conway, and six grandchildren.
Robert Courtway, director of athletics and swimming coach at Hendrix College, returned Friday from Denton, Texas, where he spent six weeks studying at North Texas State University. Mrs. Courtway visited him in Denton the previous weekend.
Mr. and Mrs. John P. McConnell and children, Becky, Stewart, Jay and Doug, and Mr. and Mrs. N.E. Goode Jr. and children, Susan and Joe, spent last week vacationing in Sarasota, Fla. They made the trip by plane.
Second Lt. and Mrs. Mike Isom left for Augusta, Ga., where he reported at Fort Gordon for Army duty. Mrs. Isom is the former Judy Rhea.
