Julia Farmer is the new Heritage Living Center Queen. First runner-up was Jewel Boswell, and second runner-up was Helen Barns. Ms. Farmer will compete in the district queen pageant later this month in Little Rock.
Lilli King, 6, of Conway, was pictured using tissue paper and glue to make a “Stained Glass Butterfly” during the weekly craft session for kids at the Faulkner County Library in Conway.
The Conway League of Artists installed new officers recently. They are Susan Peterson, president; Coe Wilson, vice president; Sandra Ake, treasurer; Amy Ness, secretary; Mary Ann Shigur, membership; Sheila Parsons, show chair; Cathy Wester, art of the month; and Sharon Clarkson, publicity.
Vernon C. and Elsie D. Goode of Conway will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a reception July 20 at Harlan Park Baptist Church. The Goodes were married July 24, 1937. Mr. Goode was born Oct. 12, 1918, a son of the late W.A. and Retha Goode of the Holland community. Mrs. Goode was born Nov. 1, 1919, a daughter of the late Porter and Hattie Deberry of the Holland community. The couple have three children, Shirley Ann Spears, Judy Lynn Brown, and Laveda Muriel Hughes. They have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mr. Goode is a retired barber. Mrs. Goode is retired from J.C. Penney Co. Inc.
Dak Mauldin, 6, of Greenbrier is the fifth generation in his family. He was pictured in the newspaper with his great-great-grandmother, Velma Mauldin of Conway; his great-grandfather, Daymon Mauldin of Greenbrier; his grandfather, Ronnie Mauldin of Conway; and his father, Steve Mauldin of Vilonia.
Recent weekend guests of Samuel T. Reeder were Mrs. David Haggard of Temple, Texas, Miss Laura Crow and Miss Mary McKenzie of Carmel, Calif., and Miss Harriet Slater of Hilo, Hawaii. Mr. and Mrs. Merle Gallant had brunch with Mr. Reeder before returning to their home in Findlay, Ohio. They were accompanied by Mrs. J. Keitzel and daughter of Columbia, Mo.
A total of 374 arrests were made by Conway police officers in May, it was reported by Alderman Dean Clements to the Conway City Council. The total amount of fines paid into the municipal court was $15,967. The general fund received $8,359.45. Police Chief Ruben Goss said the fines may have reached an all-time high for a single month. Officers arrested 154 persons for speeding, 11 for driving while under the influence of intoxicants and 13 for public drunkenness.
The runoff primary vote was certified recently by a subcommittee of the Faulkner County Democratic Central Committee. Jake Sims of Springhill, secretary of the committee, said the vote as reported in unofficial tabulations was correct.
