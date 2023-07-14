By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Conway’s Casey Ott became the second young golfer from the city to win an Arkansas State Junior Golf Association stroke play title. Ott, 12, claimed the Lou Miller Trophy by winning the ASGA Junior Girls Stroke title at the Country Club of Little Rock. She birdied the last four holes to finish at 82-76-156 to win the title by two strokes. Lauren Chappell of Conway was third in the 14-year-old division at 174.
Air Force Airman Darion J. Hubbard graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Hubbard is a son of Lawanda Mansfield of West Memphis, and a grandson of Elsie Hubbard of Conway.
(1998)
Twenty seniors were recently recognized as honor graduates at Vilonia High School. They are Katie Roxalyn Baxter, Misty Dawn Bowman, Andrea Dawn Brewer, Joe F. Carmical Jr., Jeremy Wayne Glover, Stephen Wayne Gray, Daniel Britton Hill, Melody Rachelle Hutchens, Amanda Joyce Ingram, Marsha Lynn Johnson-Stone, Benjamin Lee Mason, Jamie Curtis Massey, Pamela Raquel Matthews, Priscilla Rachel Matthews, Heber Marie McKissack, Jason Stephen Pitts, Christopher Adam Richards, Patrice Dawn Odgers, Candace Nicole Schrock, and Amber Lynn Waite.
Navy Seaman Geoffrey Smith, son of Everett and Nancy Freeman of Conway, recently departed on a six-month deployment to the western Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf abord the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Smith is a 1997 graduate of Conway High School. He joined the Navy in June 1997.
(1973)
The president of the Genesis Concern Inc. told newsmen that he expects the new Round Mountain community south of Conway to hails “the return of a lifestyle,” where life is slower paced and more secure than in most modern cities. William Vowell, whose firm has announced plans for the development of a planned community of 12,000 persons near Mayflower, said Round Mountain will have a single entrance with a security guard on duty 24 hours a day. The buildings in the development are to be in the style of Arkansas architecture of the mid-1800s. The development will be built in four phases.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Lesser of San Diego, Calif., were recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Parish. They also visited Mrs. Julia Parish and the Rev. and Mrs. T.W. Hayes.
Mrs. Jesse Lee Witt and son, Emmett, of Chicago, Ill., are visiting her sister, Mrs. Earl DeBerry, and Mr. DeBerry.
