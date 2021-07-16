(2011)
Vivian Lawson Hogue, a Conway native and freelance writer, was the recipient of seven awards at the annual Arkansas Press Women’s luncheon held in Little Rock. Writing for the Log Cabin Democrat, she won a first place in Informational Columns. She also won second place in Historical, Personal, and General Columns, a third in Humorous Columns, and an honorable mention in Educational Columns. She also earned second place for the 2010 editions of the Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings, which she edits.
Lynn Beatty and Judy Dace were pictured with homemade bread, fresh eggs and fresh herbs which were among the items sold at Market Day on Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Proceeds from the sale of baked goods and handmade items will go to pay down the church’s building fund for the fellowship hall and classrooms. A silent auction featured a handmade quilt and some of Dorothy Moudy’s specially designed jewelry.
(1996)
The annual awards ceremony was held Thursday at the conclusion of the University of Central Arkansas Volleyball Camp. Tracy Billeck of Conway was named Outstanding Camper. Others winning awards were Christin Schall, Catlin Barrett, Mary Elizabeth Caldwell, Megan Kelly and Emily Hamilton, all of Conway; Lindsey Davison of Central Arkansas Christian; Lindsey Carpenter of St. Joseph; Morgan David of Vilonia; and Rose Nuffer of Clio, Mich.
Benjamin Brewer of Conway was among 71 young people participating in the 24th annual Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Teen Challenge Week in June at the 4-H Center near Ferndale. During the week, students attended classes on electrical safety, self-protection, tractor safety and safe driving, and learned about drug and alcohol awareness, teen suicide prevention, problem solving, decision making and peer pressure. Those attending are sponsored by their county Farm Bureau.
Linda Rowlett, an employee of Cato’s Dress Shop in Conway, was awarded a 10-year appreciation pin. She joined as a full-time salesperson and has been co-manager for the past two years. She is married to Graden Rowlett and they have three children.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Fred W. Malpica and Mr. and Mrs. John L. Shock returned home after a 10-day vacation trip to the East Coast. They visited in Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tenn., and in Charlottesville, Monticello, Williamsburg, Yorktown and Jamestown, Va.
Lance Thornton, 11, and Steve Hartje, 13, will test their craftsmanship against 43 other Arkansas youth in a revival of the Little Rock Soap Box Derby. Thornton’s father, Bruce, competed in the derby as a child. Hartje is a son of Mr. and Mrs. George F. Hartje Jr.
Wednesday was Conway’s hottest day in nearly two years. The Weather Service reported the maximum temperature reached 101 degrees. The temperature reached 103 on July 13, 1969.
