The National Weather Service’s Drought Monitor showed that 70.5 percent of Arkansas is categorized as an area in extreme drought. The monitor shows 3.25 percent of the state in an exceptional drought, the highest level represented on the report. A northwestern portion of Faulkner County is within the exceptional drought range, along with all of Conway County and sections of Van Buren, Pope and Perry counties.
David McCollum, a 30-year veteran of the Log Cabin Democrat staff, and Mike Harrison, the head of KASR radio and the Creative Sports Network, will be the sixth inductees into the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. McCollum has won more than 190 awards for his writing and reporting while working for both the Log Cabin Democrat and Arkansas Democrat, and the Orange Leader in Texas. Harrison has broadcast a wide variety of events during a career that has included high school, college and professional competitions.
Herman and Henrietta Churchwell of Conway will observe their 50th wedding anniversary July 16. They were married July 16, 1947, in Texarkana. Mr. Churchwell was born July 29, 1922, in Pleasant Plains (Independence County). Mrs. Churchwell was born Feb. 17, 1929, in Florence, Ala. The couple are parents of four children, Herman Churchwell Jr., George Churchwell, Deborah Churchwell and Donna Churchwell. They have one grandson. Mr. Churchwell is a retired construction contractor. Mrs. Churchwell is also retired. They have lived in Conway for 40 years.
As a $100,000 resurfacing project nears completion, the track at Conway High School’s John McConnell Stadium is again ready for public use by walkers and runners. The cushioned surface is “at the top of the line in Arkansas” and should be striped within the next two weeks, said athletic director Buzz Bolding.
Col. Emmett A. Mobley was a recent guest of his daughter, Miss Jane Mobley, in Lawrence, Kan. Miss Mobley returned to Conway with her father for a brief visit.
Dr. and Mrs. Fletcher Lowry and daughters, Phyllis, Sandy and Debby, have returned from Destin, Fla., after a week’s visit. They also visited her brother, Dr. Ben Alsip, and family in Hammond, La.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Wachtendorf have returned from a 10-day trip to the Midwest. They were honored with an anniversary dinner in Jefferson City, Mo. They also visited friends in Scribner and Craig, Neb., and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Abilene, Kan.
Mr. and Mrs. James Blair and daughters, Deborah Kay and Chara Jo, of Atlanta, Ga., are visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Duran of Scott Street.
