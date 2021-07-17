(2011)
George and Ernestine Cates of Greenbrier will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on July 24 at a come-and-go party in Damascus. They were married July 26, 1946, in Texarkana. They are parents of Barbara VanDiest of Arizona, Robin Cates of Greenbrier, Susan Cates of Billings, Mont., Teena Duncan of Damascus, and Mark Cates of Greenbrier. They also have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The University of Central Arkansas’ Community School of Music’s third annual Summer Strings Camp will be held in August. The camp is a comprehensive week-long program for violin, viola, cello and double bass players at the early, intermediate and advanced levels of instruction.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. James W. Killion of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Raymond Moix of Conway. They were married July 13, 1946, in Benton and are new residents of Conway after living in North Little Rock for 46 years. Also hosting the reception are their sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Frankie Lee, Marvin and Mardula Lee and Tommy and Ola Lee. The Killions also have 17 grandchildren. Mr. Killion is retired from Arkansas Linen and Uniform Supply and Mrs. Killion from Dillard Department Stores.
Lola and Gene Dear of the Pleasant Valley community celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Branson, Mo., with their children and grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Dear were married June 26, 1946, at Wichita Falls, Texas. Mr. Dear was born in Duncan, Okla., a son of the late Wesley and Bertha Dear. Mrs. Dear was born in Waurika, Okla., a daughter of the late H.F. and Julia Dean. The Dears have two children, Steve Dear of Conway and Glenda Hall of Springhill, and five grandchildren. Mr. Dear is a retired cattleman and Mrs. Dear was purchasing manager for ArChem Inc.
(1971)
Sp. 5 Roy C. Penrod earned a Certificate of Achievement for outstanding service as a quality assurance inspector in the Maintenance Division of the Army Primary Helicopter Center at Fort Wolters, Texas. Penrod is a graduate of Greenbrier High School and is a son of Mr. and Mrs. C.L. Penrod of Greenbrier. His wife, Linda, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Smith of Conway, and daughter, Susan, reside near Greenbrier. Penrod is now serving in Germany.
Mr. and Mrs. Will Rogers Lemmer and children, Lucky, Kimberly, Bill and John, of Portland, Ore., returned home after spending two weeks here with his sister, Mrs. Margaret Jones, and her children, Margaret Ann, Charlotte and Paul.
Miss Tracy Wood of Memphis, Tenn., is visiting her grandmother, Mrs. Martha Wood.
