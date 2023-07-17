By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Conway’s Whit Parker took some good-natured kidding from the big boys recently. But he walked away with the trophy. Parker, 14, became the youngest junior stroke play champion in the 50-year history of the Arkansas State Golf Association. He led qualifiers for the tournament, fell behind a stroke the second day, then birdied the final hole at Big Creek Country Club in Mountain Home. He credits his father, Robert Parker of Conway, for nurturing his interest in golf. His coach, Stan Lee of Heber Springs, is a legend of Arkansas golf circles. “I really had no idea I was the youngest until somebody told me,” he said. “I feel comfortable playing with the older boys. I feel my game is good enough to play with them.”
(1998)
Where does a seven-foot-tall mechanical gorilla stand? Apparently, no longer in front of the Vacuum Cleaner Hospital on Harkrider Street. John Marshall, an employee at the vacuum repair shop, reported the business’ mechanical mascot was taken from in front of the store between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday. “It was weird. I went out to get him and thought ‘Hey, what happened to my gorilla?’ He was gone.” This is not the first time a gorilla has been swiped from the store. About a year and a half ago a similar simian was taken from the shop when it was located farther south on Harkrider. The gorilla is hollow, quite light and easy to carry.
Marine Pfc. Jamie Turner of Conway recently completed 12 weeks of basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot at San Diego. He joins 41,000 men and women who will enter the Marine Corps this year from all over the country. A 1995 graduate of Conway High School, Turner is a son of Luther J. Niel and Gladys E. Turner, also of Conway.
(1973)
Harold Johnson of Conway was in Little Rock for the convention of the Ozark District of Civitan International.
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Price attended the Arkansas Association of Insurance Agents convention at the Arlington Hotel in Hot Springs. They returned Saturday to Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Hutchins and children, Dean and Debra, of Austin, Texas, have been guests of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Parish.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Vanzin and son, Gary, are visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Fraser, and brother, Jim. They plan to return soon to their home in Pittsburgh, Pa., where Mr. Vanzin is a medical sales representative.
