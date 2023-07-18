By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The children of Howard and Telitha Ealy hosted a 50th wedding anniversary celebration honoring their parents at the Faulkner County Natural Resource Center. Mr. and Mrs. Ealy of Twin Groves were married June 15, 1963, at the home of Mrs. Ealy’s parents in Damascus. They have three children, Patrick Ealy and Ashley Ealy of Twin Groves, and Rennetta Carter of Arkadelphia. They also have six grandchildren. Howard worked at Polyvend Manufacturing in Conway for more than 30 years and also worked at International Paper for eight years before his retirement in 2004. Telitha worked at IC Corp. (formerly Ward Bus Co. and AmTran) in Conway for 34 years before retiring in April 2008.
(1998)
The Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas and Help for Abuse Victims in Emergency Need (HAVEN) each received $6,500 during a recent Conway Kiwanis Club meeting. The money was raised during the 17th annual Toad Suck Daze Run, which Kiwanis co-sponsored. Jeannie Bright received the check for HAVEN and Ann Davis received the check for the Women’s Shelter. Other sponsors of the event were Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center, Counseling Associates, Conway McDonald’s, First National Bank of Conway and Little Rock, and radio station KURB.
Steve Armstrong Insurance was the champion of the 14-and-under division in the Youth Softball Association of Conway. Team members are Brittany Graves, Ashley Moore, Margot Armstrong, Ashley Archer, Brittney McCarthy, Katie Donohue, April Maltbia, Cassandra Riley, Jennifer Phillips, Ashleigh Mahan, Ali Wren, Lana Trantham, and Melissa Moix. The coaches are Steve Armstrong and Greg Wren.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Nolen Smith returned from a three-week visit with their daughter, Mrs. Richard Siggins, Mr. Siggins and children in San Francisco, Calif. They also went to Yosemite National Park.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Lesser of San Diego, Calif., were recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Parish. They also visited Mrs. Julia Parish and the Rev. and Mrs. T.W. Hayes.
Mrs. D.C. Shapard of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Mrs. E.S. Jennings and Miss Mary Evelyn Jennings of Conway spent several days in Hot Springs, where they joined Mrs. Shapard’s husband.
