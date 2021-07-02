(2011)
Nathanael Anderson, Reagan Roetzel, Camden Norwine and Landon Walker were honored as “Little Heroes” for their fundraising efforts in the American Red Cross campaign. Landon was named the American Red Cross Little Hero of 2011 for donating money he had been saving for an iPod. Officials said that when Landon learned donations aided members of his community, he decided it would be better spent in the hands of the Red Cross.
“Movie Madness” was selected as the theme of the 2011 Faulkner County Fair Parade. Fair Parade chairman Rick Sublett said he wrote to the county schools and received a few suggestions of themes, and committee members also had lists of suggestions. After all members voted, “Movie Madness” had the most votes. The parade will be Sept. 20.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. Cleddie W. Harper of Conway celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 20. They were married June 20, 1936, at the Church of Christ in Little Rock by the late Judge W.M. Harper, father of Mr. Harper. Jean Harper was born April 3, 1916, in England (Lonoke County), a daughter of the late Marvin C. and Emma Allison Adams. Cleddie Harper was born Nov. 16, 1911, at Enola, a son of the late Judge and Sarah Reynolds Harper. Mr. Harper retired in 1976 as president and chairman of the board of First National Bank in Conway. Mrs. Harper was associated with Farmers Home Administration.
Five generations of the Price family were pictured in the Log Cabin Democrat. Family members are Velma Price of Conway, great-great-grandmother; T.W. Price of Conway, great-grandfather; Tommy Price of Conway, grandfather; Misty Dawn Roach of Abilene, Texas, mother; and the youngest member, Gage Roach, son of Misty.
(1971)
Mrs. George F. Hartje returned Monday from a tour of western states and points of interest in Canada. The trip, sponsored by the Explorers Club of Fort Smith, was conducted by C.H. Miller of Fort Smith. Mrs. Miller, the former Estelle Crafton and a former Conway resident, accompanied them. In Canada, they visited Victoria, Vancouver, Lake Louise, and Banff.
Mrs. Stephen Melgaard left Friday morning to go to Iwakuni, Japan, to spend two months with her husband. Capt. Melgaard is serving in the Marine Corps as an aide to the general of the Armed Forces in the Far East. Upon her return, she will reside with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Smith.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Sanders planned to leave this morning for Albertville, Ala., where Mrs. Sanders will be librarian and Mr. Sanders will be principal at Albertville High School. They had been spending the summer here with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.D. Baldridge.
Don Jones of St. Louis is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. Homer Jones, this week. He is employed in the engineering division of Western Electric.
