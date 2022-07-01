After leading the Southland Conference in all-conference selections with eight last month, the Central Arkansas softball team followed suit by tying for the league lead in all-academic selections – placing four on the two 12-member teams. Senior outfielder Nicole Beals and junior utility player Melissa Bryant were named to the first team. Senior designated player Kate McGregor and junior catcher Melanie Bryant were named to the second team. All four were also all-conference selections.
The 2012-13 officers of the Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association were installed in May. They are Hervey Galloway, president; Polly Bakker, president-elect; Peggy Sturgis, first vice president; Carroll Williams, second vice president; Florene Phipps, secretary; Betty Stevens, treasurer; Jay Fortner, parliamentarian; ad Charlotte Bell, historian.
Rose Oliver has completed her 20th year at the Conway Human Development Center. She began employment as a life skills trainer. She has two children.
The Rev. and Mrs. Charles W. Lewis of Conway will observe their 60th wedding anniversary during the coming year. They were married June 19, 1937, in the parsonage of the United Methodist Church in Greenbrier. As time and health permit, the Rev. and Mrs. Lewis will take a “Sentimental Journey” (to quote music of some time ago), to places which have given much pleasure and joy in the past, and which are often relived in memory. The Lewises have one daughter, Carolyn S. Lewis Hightower of Conway; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren. Both are retired. The Rev. Lewis was minister of visitation for more than 13 years at First United Methodist Church in Conway, and served as pastor in churches in Arkansas and Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Motley and daughter, Mrs. Bill Miller, and grandchildren, Melissa and Patrick, were in Little Rock to attend a Little League all-star game in which the Motleys’ grandson, Larry Motley Jr., played.
Miss Suzanne Dunaway, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.O. Dunaway, is in Conway for the summer after completing her sophomore year at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. She plans to attend summer school at State College of Arkansas.
Steve Stoltz, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Stoltz, has returned to Conway for the summer after completing his sophomore year at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. He was named to the Dean’s List for the spring term. He is employed at Nabholz Construction Corp.
