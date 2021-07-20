(2011)
Flooding issues in the county dampened the good mood of the Faulkner County Quorum Court this week. Sheila Maxwell, director of the Office of Emergency Management, said her office is overwhelmed with duties associated with flood management, and she asked the court for advice and help in alleviating the problems. “It’s more than a full-time job keeping up with new construction out in the county,” she said.
The Conway Senior Citizen Center recently held Hillbilly Daze. The comic act named the Lollie Bottom Boys provided entertainment with songs and dance patterned after the movie “Oh, Brother, Where Art Thou?” Members of the center wore their overalls and hillbilly attire. Members of the Lollie Bottom Boys are Lynn Wofford, Fred Dyson and Jerry Wofford.
(1996)
Although the heat kept some away early, a good crowd – about 500 people – attended the second annual Enola Fest and Craft Show. Twenty-six booths boasted a variety of wares at the festival, sponsored by the city of Enola and United Commercial Travelers. Items for sale included hand-made jewelry, lawn ornaments, hand painted cabinet doors and drawer fronts, and “friendly door greeter” infrared motion sensor frogs. Funds from the festival will go toward the purchase of three to five special wheelchairs at the Conway Human Development Center.
Police officers from across the state attended the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy’s Institutional Development Course at the University of Central Arkansas. The officers were being trained to be certified law enforcement instructors who can teach other officers. A major part of the class focused on preparing in-depth lesson plans and teaching a class based on that plan.
(1971)
Two cases of vandalism involving paint on vehicles have been reported to the Conway Police Department in the past two days. George Thompson of Scott Street reported someone poured white paint on his 1963 Chevrolet station wagon while the vehicle was parked at his residence. Johnny Simmons of Mitchell Street reported that his 1965 Chevrolet sustained extensive damage as a result of white enamel paint being poured on it while it was parked on Watkins Street.
Mrs. Cliff Horton returned home from Hot Springs, where she was the official chaperone for Miss Donna Jo Connelly, the former Miss Arkansas, at the Miss Arkansas pageant. Mr. Horton and daughter, Karen, and Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Smith were in Hot Springs for the pageant.
Mr. and Mrs. Tobe Wimberly returned Friday after spending two weeks with her niece, Mrs. Richard Upton, Mr. Upton and children in Santa Susana, Calif. The Wimberlys also visited Mr. and Mrs. Joe Hattem and children in Canoga Park, Calif. They toured several places in California, including CBS Studios, Hollywood and Los Angeles, and also stopped in Tijuana, Mexico. They made the trip by plane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.